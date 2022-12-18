Mets make Kodai Senga deal official

The Mets finalized their signing of Japanese righthander Kodai Senga, announcing his five-year, $75 million deal Saturday night.

Senga, who turns 30 next month, has the longest contract of any Mets starting pitcher. He has an opt-out clause after the 2025 season, three years into his pact, but otherwise will be under contract through 2027.

"Kodai has a championship pedigree and has excelled on the brightest of stages," owner Steve Cohen said in a statement in the Mets' news release. “We are very excited to welcome Kodai to our Mets family in Queens."

General manager Billy Eppler added: "Kodai has been on our radar for a number of years . . . Kodai has had exceptional success in his career, including helping lead his team to four consecutive Japan Series titles. We’re thrilled to add someone with his ability to our rotation."

When he debuts, Senga will become the 14th Japanese-born player to play for the Mets, the most of any major-league team.

Listed at 6 foot 1 and 202 pounds, Senga comes with a track record of excellence in Japan (career 2.59 ERA) but has thrown more than 150 innings just twice in 11 seasons.