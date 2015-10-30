On social media, Mets fans still believe, get ready for World Series Game 3

At least on social media, Mets fans remain a confident bunch, down 0-2 in the World Series.

"Let's do it!!!" Chef Lys, a Brooklyn pastry chef, posted on her Twitter account Friday, several hours before the Amazins were to host the Kansas City Royals in Game 3 at Citi Field.

Graphic designer Rod, @therod730, figures Mets starter Noah Syndergaard is ready for his moment in the spotlight, tweeting, "Noah will pitch the game of his life."

Yes, most postings and tweets on social media revealed a Mets fan base that "believes."

At NPR Morning Edition's Facebook page, reporter Joel Rose posted a story about how the Mets are used to being the underdog, used to "doing more with less."

The story covers how the Mets rebuilt frugally after ownership had to slash payroll because of losses in the Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme.

There was one rather odd speck of news coverage out of Kansas City, though.

Pete Grathoff, a staff writer at the Kansas City Star, had a piece about a USA Today baseball writer proclaiming Kansas City as the "best baseball town in America."

The USA Today writer, Ted Berg, claims everyone in K.C. is talking about the Royals, from the guys at the biker bar to the supermarket cashiers.

Gee, makes you wonder if they've ever covered a game in the Big Apple.