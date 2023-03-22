Mets demote top prospect Francisco Alvarez to Triple-A Syracuse

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Mets demoted Francisco Alvarez to minor-league spring training on Wednesday, making official what had been highly likely for months: He will not make the team to begin the season.

Alvarez, 21 years old and the organization’s top prospect, spent his month-plus in major-league camp focusing on his defense, which is the big question mark in his overall game, but wound up not doing much at the plate. He batted .107 with a .194 OBP and zero extra-base hits in 14 Grapefruit League exhibitions.

Over the offseason, the Mets signed veteran catcher Omar Narvaez to pair with Tomas Nido to form what probably will be a straight platoon. That pushed Alvarez down the depth chart to Triple-A Syracuse.

Team officials said they were open to carrying three catchers — semantically leaving room for Alvarez to be on the Opening Day roster if they wanted or if he forced the issue with superb performance — but insisted they would not bring him to the majors unless he would be able to catch regularly. They do not want to use him as, and do not view him as, a designated hitter.

Now, Alvarez will be able to continue to work behind the plate, albeit in the minors.

The Mets gave Alvarez a surprise call-up to the majors late last season. He went 2-for-12 in five games.