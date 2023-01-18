Howard Johnson, Al Leiter, Gary Cohen and Howie Rose entering Mets Hall of Fame

The Mets will induct an iconic hitter, a stalwart ace and two legendary voices to its expanding Hall of Fame this summer.

Howard Johnson, Al Leiter, and broadcasters Howie Rose and Gary Cohen will be honored in a pregame ceremony on June 3, the team announced, putting the Mets Hall of Fame inductees at a total of 34. Prior to 2020, it had been seven years since any Met earned the nod.

Longtime Mets PR guru and current vice president of alumni relations Jay Horwitz will also be honored with the Mets Hall of Fame Achievement Award for his contributions to the organization. Horwitz had the Citi Field press box dedicated in his name last year. The move is also part of a greater trend by the organization, which is making an expanded effort at recognizing its past.

“It was an honor informing each of the four new members that they were going to be inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame,” owner Steve Cohen said in a statement. “Howard Johnson was the classic combination of speed and power, with three seasons of 30-homers and 30-stolen bases. Al Leiter, who grew up in New Jersey rooting for the Mets, ranks in the top 10 in team history in wins and strikeouts. Mets fans are privileged to have two of the very best in all of baseball describing the action with years of institutional Mets knowledge. Gary Cohen is set to start his 35th year of calling Mets games and Howie Rose has been covering the team since 1987. In addition, we are honoring Jay Horwitz, who has passionately worked for this organization for over 40 years, with the Hall of Fame Achievement Award. I’m looking forward to celebrating more Mets history on June 3.”

Johnson, a member of the 1986 championship team and two-time All Star, was the first switch hitter to be a member of the 30-30 club. He’s in the top five in franchise history in home runs, doubles, RBIs and stolen bases. Along with his other achievements, Leiter's gutsy two-hit shutout over the Reds in a one-game playoff in 1999 remains one of the most memorable performances in team lore.

Cohen and Rose are iconic members of the Mets' media crew. Horwitz, also team historian, was director of public relations for nearly four decades before he shifted roles in 2018.