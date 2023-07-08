Mets farm report: Hamel 'trying to keep it simple'

Player: Dominic Hamel

Age: 24 (born March 2, 1999)

Team: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Eastern League).

Position: RHP

B/T: R/R

Ht./Wt.: 6-2 / 206

Acquired: 2021 Amateur draft, Round 3, 81st pick

Background: The Arizona native spent two years at Yavapai Community College, before transferring to Dallas Baptist University for his junior year. In his senior season he set a team single-season record with 136 strikeouts across 91.2 innings. In 2022 he spent his first full minor league season between St. Lucie (A) and Brooklyn (A+), posting a 3.84 ERA in 14 games with St. Lucie and a 2.59 ERA in 11 games with Brooklyn, earning himself Mets minor League Pitcher of the Year honors.

2023 update: Hamel has struggled to find consistency at the next level, evidenced by a 4.92 ERA, but things have been better lately. He struck out 11 and allowed one earned run in six innings against Portland on July 5. He has thrown at least six innings in his last three starts and walked just three batters. Through 15 games he has fanned 91 in 67.2 innings.

What he’s saying: “I’m trying to keep it simple, that was harder to do as I added two new pitches at the start of the year. I got rid of my traditional slider, switched to a cutter and then added a sweeper. Learning to pitch with those pitches was an adjustment, but I’m trusting the shape of it and putting my best in the zone so good things will happen. I was walking guys earlier and getting those first few pitches in for strikes has helped.”

Scouting Report: The Mets sixth-ranked prospect according to MLB pipeline, impressed the organization with outstanding spin rate. His fastball sits above 2400 RPM, higher than the major league average. Hamel struck out 145 batters, but struggled with his command a season ago (54 BB in 119 innings). This season he has improved that aspect of his game issuing 25 free passes, 13 of those in his first four starts.

On playing in the WBC: “It was a privilege to represent my family and my late mother. I was able to get the last roster spot and getting a call from Victor Ramos and Yadier Molina was pretty special.”

Favorite team growing up: “My dad’s side is from New York, so I grew up a Yankee fan.”

Favorite artists: “I can’t name just one, I’ll give a top three. Asap Rocky, Kanye and then a tie between Mac Miller and Tame Impala.”

Favorite Food: “Either my grandma’s lechon and spanish rice or my dad’s spaghetti and meatballs.”

MLB ETA: 2024