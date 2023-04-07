Tylor Megill throws six scoreless, Mets slug three homers to win home opener over Marlins

Overcast skies and coat-worthy temperatures aside, the Mets received a warm welcome home Friday afternoon.

They beat the eternally rebuilding Marlins, 9-3, for a fourth time in five games on the young season, delighting fans in their home opener with a well-rounded effort featuring a strong start from Tylor Megill, home runs from Starling Marte, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso and a whopping dozen walks from Miami’s pitching staff.

The intrigue ended in the bottom of the eighth, when Lindor and Alonso went back-to-back to re-open the Mets’ lead and prevent them from having to use de facto closer David Robertson. Alonso has four home runs on the season, matching the total of the rest of the Mets.

Alonso’s long ball was the 150th of his career, breaking a tie with Carlos Beltran for sixth most in Mets history (in 301 fewer games). Up next on that list: Dave Kingman with 154.

Megill tossed six shutout innings, scattering three hits and two walks. He didn’t have a 1-2-3 inning until his last.

His win in the home opener in place of the injured Justin Verlander paired nicely in his career collection with a win on Opening Day in place of an injured Jacob deGrom last year.

Mets hitters, meanwhile, were better described as walkers, especially early. Marlins righthander Edward Cabrera recorded eight outs and issued seven walks — including four in the third inning, a sequence that not even the pitch clock could make go by fast. Miami manager Skip Schumaker pulled Cabrera after his free pass to Mark Canha forced in the Mets’ first run.