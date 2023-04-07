Steve Cohen already planning to tweak Mets' uniform ad

The Mets already are planning to change the uniform advertisement they debuted Friday.

After the visual appearance of the NewYork-Presbyterian patch on their jersey sleeves was widely mocked on social media upon the Mets’ unveiling of it Thursday night, team owner Steve Cohen said Friday morning he and the chief executive officer of the hospital chain, Steve Corwin, decided it needed tweaks.

“We agreed to change the patch already,” Cohen said before the Mets’ home opener against the Marlins. “They’re Phillies colors. He agreed and I agreed that it should be more Met-appropriate.”

The patch is a mostly white square with a red border and red lettering spelling out the company’s name. The fabric is sheer, too, so up close the pinstripes on the uniform are visible underneath the patch.

Cohen declined to say how much money the Mets are receiving from NewYork-Presbyterian as part of the deal headlined by the uniform ad.