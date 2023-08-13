Mets pitcher Jose Quintana goes unrewarded for his quality starts

Even the Mets’ bright spots come with dark clouds these days.

Take Jose Quintana, the veteran lefthander whom the Mets signed to a two-year, $26 million contract before the season.

Quintana was out until July 20 because of rib cage surgery, but since he returned he has been a reliable starter even as the Mets have thrown in the towel on the 2023 season.

Only problem: He is 0-4 in his five starts.

How is that possible, given his 3.03 ERA, including one earned run in six innings on Saturday night — after the Mets had allowed 21 runs to Atlanta that afternoon?

Because the Mets do not hit when he pitches. In those four decisions, they have scored 2, 1, 0 and 0 runs, including Saturday night’s 6-0 loss to Atlanta.

The Mets were trying to salvage a game in the four-game set on Sunday night at Citi Field after having been outscored 34-3 in the series’ first three games.

Quintana’s performance down the stretch is not irrelevant, because he has one year left on his deal, and the Mets need all the stability they can get in their rotation.

Both he and Sunday night’s starter, Kodai Senga, figure to be big parts of that plan next season.

So the 34-year-old Colombian’s quality starts are a positive, regardless of whether he gets rewarded for them.

“I felt really good out there,” Quintana said after Saturday night’s game. “Tough lineup, so all the at-bats are a challenge. Early on, you need to attack the zone and change speeds. Everything worked really good out there.

“It’s frustrating to get a loss, but you want to keep going.”

Quintana acknowledged the losses are “tough” and “frustrating,” but he said his teammates are giving it their best.

He was particularly proud that for the first time since his return he passed the 100-pitch mark, throwing 104.

“I felt a little tired at the end,” he said. ”[I was] thinking one pitch at a time, execution and get outs. And I did.”

Francisco Lindor said of Quintana, “He has done an amazing job, and we haven't backed him up. So it is tough. You see him competing, executing, and we don't put up runs for him. You know it's hard to win games when you don’t score.”

Manager Buck Showalter said he was impressed with Quintana’s competitiveness and said seeing what he has done since returning is a reminder of what the Mets missed in not having him for more than half the season.

“He's got a little different presentation to hitters,” Showalter said. “It's not a pure velocity thing . . . He’s not afraid to throw the ball inside. And he competes. Gets a lot of counts in his favor. When he’s going good you see a lot fly-ball outs.”

Everything the Mets do over the next 1 ½ months is about 2024 and beyond, so fans likely will overlook wins and losses when it comes to someone like Quintana, with the assumption a better team around him will take care of that — eventually.

But still . . . 0-4 and a 3.03 ERA. The dissonance is another maddening thing the Mets can point to in a season gone wrong.

The Mets trailed only 1-0 after seven innings in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Then Atlanta scored five runs in the eighth and ninth.

Quintana was long gone by then, with no more say over the outcome than the fans who stuck around to watch another ignominious finish.

Said Showalter, “Wish we could have done something to reward him for it.”

Maybe next year.