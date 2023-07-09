Padres end Mets' winning streak at six games

SAN DIEGO — With a 3-1 loss to the Padres on Saturday night, the Mets had their winning streak end at a season-best six games, a blah night during which they fell victim to a superb start from lefthander Blake Snell, who might be the hottest pitcher in baseball.

Of the 27 outs made by the Mets, 17 came on strikeouts. Francisco Lindor led off the ninth with a single but did not advance past first base.

Perhaps more interesting than any of the above, though, is what it sets up for Sunday: a huge swing game.

The series finale also is the first-half finale. “Of course there is” value in carrying positive momentum into the All-Star break and four days off, manager Buck Showalter said at the start of the weekend. A lot of that will be on the line when Max Scherzer faces off against Joe Musgrove.

If the Mets win, it would mean taking a third consecutive series (after not winning any for a month) as well as seven victories in their past eight games — a heck of a rebound to reinsert themselves into the wild-card discussion.

If the Mets lose, it would mean dropping two of their last three games and thus the series, plus losing out on the head-to-head-record tiebreaker for the playoffs in the event that matters come season’s end. The Mets lead the season series 3-2.

The Padres, also a big-money, big-talent team that has not played to expectations, will face similar stakes. The clubs are even in the wild-card race, 6 1/2 games out of the last berth (held by the Phillies).

Snell dominated the Mets from the start, striking out seven of his first eight batters (on the way to 11 total). In six scoreless innings, he allowed one hit, Brandon Nimmo’s single on a grounder to shortstop Xander Bogaerts in the third inning. In his past eight starts, Snell has a 0.56 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 48 innings.

The Mets managed only two batted balls beyond the infield, Tommy Pham’s flyout in the first and Lindor’s lineout in the sixth. They put a pair of runners on base in each of the third and sixth innings. Tommy Pham grounded out to end the first shot. Lindor and Pete Alonso (groundout) failed to come through in the second opportunity.

David Peterson yielded three runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked two. His final line would have looked much better if not for a messy second frame.

Gary Sanchez doubled hard down the leftfield line and Jake Cronenworth’s soft single to Lindor at shortstop put Peterson on the highway to the danger zone in the second.

Brandon Dixon drove in the first run by dropping a fly ball into rightfield. Starling Marte wound up getting the forceout at second base, as Cronenworth misread the ball and was only a step off first when it fell in.

Matthew Batten, a rookie taking his first major-league at-bat of the season (after a cameo last year), then came through with the big blow: a two-run home run to leftfield.

Peterson actually was solid outside of that sequence. In three starts since returning from Triple-A Syracuse, he has a 2.35 ERA. His rotation spot is in question with Jose Quintana due back for his Mets debut after the break.

Francisco Alvarez provided the Mets’ lone run with a solo home run in the seventh, a continuation of his hot hitting. He has homered in four of the five games on this road trip. In the other game, he had four hits.

Alvarez’s 17 home runs are the second-most among catchers in an age-21-or-younger season. Atop the list: Hall of Famer Johnny Bench, who hit 26 in 1969.