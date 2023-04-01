David Peterson battles, Pete Alonso's homer is Mets' lone run in loss to Marlins

MIAMI — David Peterson pitched into and out of trouble throughout his outing and the Mets’ defense was at turns sparkling and shoddy, but their 2-1 loss to the Marlins on Friday night came down to this: They just did not hit.

The Mets managed just four hits off lefthander Jesus Luzardo and a series of relievers, continuing on the second day of a new season an unsettling trend from last year. They are prone to getting shut down by lefties.

Their only run came on Pete Alonso’s homer in the ninth — off lefthander A.J. Puk, at that — but that was all they managed.

In 2022, on their way to 101 regular-season wins, the Mets batted .265 with a .337 OBP and .420 slugging percentage against righthanders. But against southpaws, those numbers dipped to .246, .322 and .394.

Friday marked their first chance to see if the new iteration of the team, featuring largely the same collection of position players, would fare any differently. It did not.

Luzardo didn’t allow a baserunner until the fourth inning, when Starling Marte — traded for Luzardo in a 2020 Marlins-Athletics deal — singled. Overall, Luzardo worked around a pair of hits and four walks, striking out five. He stifled the Mets with a well-balanced four-pitch mix, including a fastball that reached 99.7 mph.

The Mets had their chances, if not early. In the fifth, Mark Canha led off with a walk but Jeff McNeil immediately grounded into a double play. They loaded the bases in the sixth, forcing Luzardo out of the game in favor of righthander JT Chargois, but centerfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. chased down Alonso’s rocketed line drive to left-center to end the inning.

Manager Buck Showalter did what he could with the pieces that he had, including plugging in Tommy Pham — who will be a regular lineup presence against lefties — in at leftfield, forcing DH Daniel Vogelbach to the bench. When Miami went to its bullpen, Vogelbach pinch hit, flying a double to medium-depth centerfield, where Chisholm, a recently converted second baseman, failed to catch it.

Tim Locastro, on the roster almost exclusively to pinch run, made his Mets debut by replacing Vogelbach at second. But Brandon Nimmo flied out to center and Marte lined out to right — on a batted ball with an expected batting average of .890 — to end the inning. Jorge Soler made a sliding catch, saving what would have been the tying run.

Peterson nearly let the game get away from him at several points — his only perfect inning came in the fourth — but limited Miami to a lone run. That came on Jorge Soler’s homer to lead off the second.

His greatest escape came in the fifth, when he allowed the first two batters to reach and fell behind No. 2 hitter Jean Segura, 2-and-0, risking loading the bases with nobody out. But after Francisco Lindor called for a mound meeting with Peterson and catcher Tomas Nido, the pitcher settled down striking out Segura on the ninth pitch of the at-bat.

The second out came when Garrett Cooper single deflected off of Alonso and into shallow rightfield, where second baseman McNeil slid, picked it up and threw home to nab an aggressive Jon Berti, who was trying to score from second. Chisholm grounded out to first — a more routine play this time — to end the threat.

Tommy Hunter tossed two shutout innings to run the bullpen’s season-opening scoreless streak to five frames. That ended, though, when John Curtiss gave up a solo shot by Chisholm, blasted into the second deck in rightfield. That wound up being the difference in the game.