Mets to honor Massapequa's Little League Softball World Series champions

Members of the Massapequa International Little League Softball World Series champions...

Members of the Massapequa International Little League Softball World Series champions attend a welcome home event at Brady Park on Aug. 14, 2023. Credit: Howard Simmons

By Anthony Rieberanthony.rieber@newsday.comAnthonyRieber

The Mets are planning to honor the Little League Softball World Series champion Massapequa International 12U girls team on Aug. 26, which is Women’s Day at Citi Field.

The Massapequa players will meet the Mets during batting practice before the 7:10 p.m. game against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. They will also take part in events at the Mets’ second annual Women’s Day, which is a celebration of women in sports.

Massapequa became the first New York team to win the softball title when it defeated North Carolina on Sunday, 5-2, in Greenville, N.C.

