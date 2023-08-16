Mets to honor Massapequa's Little League Softball World Series champions

The Mets are planning to honor the Little League Softball World Series champion Massapequa International 12U girls team on Aug. 26, which is Women’s Day at Citi Field.

The Massapequa players will meet the Mets during batting practice before the 7:10 p.m. game against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. They will also take part in events at the Mets’ second annual Women’s Day, which is a celebration of women in sports.

Massapequa became the first New York team to win the softball title when it defeated North Carolina on Sunday, 5-2, in Greenville, N.C.