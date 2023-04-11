Max Scherzer, Mets' bullpen shut out Padres

Max Scherzer had thrown batting practice to the Padres in Game 1 of the NL wild-card round at Citi Field, serving up four homers and setting a Mets record that he happily would have thrown back if he could — most runs allowed in a postseason game.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner yielded seven in the worst postseason outing of his distinguished career. He walked off after 4 2/3 with boos ringing in his ears that night last October. Yu Darvish, on the other hand, dominated as the starter and winner.

Now, it was Scherzer vs. Darvish and the Mets vs. the Padres in Monday night’s opener of a three-game April rematch in Queens after San Diego KO’d the Mets in three when it counted the most.

After stepping up on the mound with a 6.35 ERA to show for his first two outings, Scherzer needed a good start more than revenge before people started tossing his age at him and the questions began. The Mets are counting rather heavily on him, too.

The 38-year-old righthander didn’t bring his best command. But the questions didn’t need to begin. Scherzer and the Mets beat the Padres and Darvish, 5-0.

Scherzer (2-1) went to eight full counts and threw 97 pitches over five innings. Yet he made timely pitches, walking just three, striking out six and allowing no runs and just one hit. John Curtiss, Drew Smith, David Robertson and Adam Ottavino finished off a combined two-hitter.

Darvish (0-1), who hadn’t lost to the Mets in five decisions, was charged with five runs and six hits over 6 1/3.

In the third, the 36-year-old righty yielded a two-out single to Brandon Nimmo, who swiped second. Darvish hit Francisco Lindor with a pitch, then watched Jeff McNeil line a two-run double to right.

In the seventh, Mark Canha opened with a double, moved to third on a bunt single by Luis Guillorme that hugged the third-base line and scored on Eduardo Escobar’s sac fly to left.

Tomas Nido then reached on a single that also hugged the third-base line. And one out later, Lindor lined a two-run double to left off reliever Tim Hill to make it 5-0.

The Mets (6-5) tossed away a 101-win season after they didn’t hit much and failed to get good starting pitching in two of the three playoff games, dropping Game 1, 7-1, and falling in Game 3, 6-0.

“I think playing those high-leverage games, the more experience you have, I think that it’s definitely beneficial to be in that spot before,” Pete Alonso said. “… We’re just trying to get back ([o the playoffs] and make it further than we did in 2022.”

An effective Scherzer is crucial to the cause.

Scherzer earned a 5-3 victory in his Opening Day start at Miami. He pitched five shutout innings before allowing the Marlins to tie it with three runs in the sixth, the last two on a homer.

Then the Brewers got to him for back-to-back-to-back homers in a three-run sixth last Tuesday in Milwaukee. Scherzer gave up five runs and eight hits and struck out just two over 5 1/3 in what became a 9-0 trouncing.

This time, Scherzer pitched out of trouble in the first and third. His second and fourth innings went 1-2-3.

San Diego (6-5) finally managed to get a hit with one out in the fifth when Ha-Seong Kim lined a slider into left-center for a single. Scherzer went full on Austin Nola with two outs, then got him swinging at a fastball to end his outing.

Twenty-four of Scherzer’s last 33 pitches went for strikes.