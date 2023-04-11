Mets try to put playoff loss to Padres in rearview

Seeing the Padres again at Citi Field had to conjure up some terrible flashbacks Monday for Buck Showalter & Co. There was no avoiding that.

Those awful memories from last October are streaked in brown and gold, like a mustard stain on a favorite shirt, the ruins of a 101-win season smudged forever onto the Mets’ collective psyche. To say nothing of Showalter’s futile, desperate effort to smear Joe Musgrove in the clincher, only to have his sticky-stuff gambit come up dry.

That’s all bad enough. But, as the Mets talked Monday about putting the wreckage from that wild-card series in the rearview, there’s one new wrinkle to this rivalry that’s impossible to overlook. For as much as owner Steve Cohen invested over the winter to guard against a first-round exit this year, building baseball’s highest payroll at $375 million, the Padres actually spent more this offseason, showing even less fiscal restraint when stretched out over the long term.

The tab? Roughly $945 million, dwarfing Cohen’s $510 million total, even though San Diego’s 2023 payroll ranks third overall at $275 million, roughly $100 million lower than the Mets. That blizzard of cash helped bring in Xander Bogaerts ($280M) while securing both Monday’s starter Yu Darvish ($108M) and perennial MVP candidate Manny Machado ($350M) well into the next decade.

Not to mention tweaking the Mets by adding Seth Lugo ($15M) for the starting role he always wanted in Flushing, as well as taking advantage of the Yankees’ reviving Matt Carpenter ($12M). Yes, the Padres took a run at basically everyone this winter, out Mets-ing the Mets, whom they knocked out handily months earlier.

“They were already a good team,” Brandon Nimmo said before Monday night’s opener at Citi. “And now they’re even better. When I look at last year, the past is in the past and it stunk what happened here. They flat-out beat us. We gave them our best punches with our pitchers, and they’re even better now.”

Ironically, the only Mets starter to deliver a W in that wild card series is now gone: Jacob deGrom, who jumped to the Rangers for $185 million. Max Scherzer — who faced Yu Darvish in Monday’s Game 1 rematch — was a complete disaster in that playoff opener, teeing up seven runs (4 HRs) in 4 2/3 innings for the second-worst performance of his 22 career postseason starts. Scherzer was the prize of Cohen’s previous winter, a $130-million coup, but the three-time Cy winner was booed off the Citi mound that night.

That’s some of the baggage Scherzer lugged to the mound with him Monday, along with his 6.35 ERA, the product of two somewhat concerning starts. Scherzer appeared to rapidly run out of gas in both outings, and the Padres’ represented a major step up in weight class — along with owning him last October.

“We’ll see,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “Max is really good at making adjustments. He’s very knowledgeable about guys that have faced him before, and pitching them differently, so I think you throw that out the window against him.”

The Mets don’t have to sweat sending out Game 3 loser Chris Bassitt either -- he’s on the Blue Jays now. But his replacement, the former Japanese star Kodai Senga, won’t get a chance to unleash the ghost fork on the Padres. Following Scherzer are a pair of the Mets’ injury-related fill-ins: David Peterson — the sub for Jose Quintana (rib surgery) — and Tylor Megill, the last-minute rotation plug for Justin Verlander (shoulder muscle strain).

The timing of this October do-over for the Mets isn’t ideal. In addition to those rotation issues, Starling Marte (neck strain) was on the shelf for Monday’s series opener and the offense as a whole is struggling out of the gate. The Mets got outscored 19-0 during the first two losses of a sweep in Milwaukee and their five wins were a byproduct of playing the lousy Marlins seven times in the first 10 games (they don’t get pitiful Miami again until mid-September).

Aside from Pete Alonso, who is responsible for half of the Mets’ 10 homers and nearly a third (11) of their team RBIs, the lineup has been a collection of a soft sub-.250 hitters. The Mets’ DH deficiency continues to haunt them after GM Billy Eppler’s failure to recruit any upgrades since last year's trade deadline, and the Padres’ visit isn’t going to provide any cover. They nabbed 42-year-old Nelson Cruz for a paltry $1 million over the winter and the ageless DH already has two homers and nine RBIs, six of those coming in Sunday’s 10-2 rout of Atlanta.

Just another annoying thing about the Padres. And Monday night was another chance for the Mets to make everybody forget what happened in October.

“Last year is last year,” Alonso said. “I’ve kind of closed that yearbook and it’s time to move on.”

The only way there this week is through the Padres.