Mets might save Noah Syndergaard for wild-card start

MIAMI — Noah Syndergaard will start Tuesday against the Marlins after his last outing was scratched because of strep throat, though it’s what comes next that could be more intriguing for the Mets.

Syndergaard is lined up to pitch in Sunday’s regular-season finale in Philadelphia. But if the Mets have clinched a wild card by then, manager Terry Collins said the righthander will be taken off the assignment so he can pitch in the do-or-die game Oct. 5.

Collins, however, was less straightforward about whether Syndergaard still will pitch Sunday if the only thing on the line is home-field advantage for the wild-card game.

Club sources indicated that the Mets probably are not going to burn Syndergaard for home-field advantage, because doing so would keep him from starting the wild-card game.

Collins, however, did not dismiss the possibility.

“I don’t know,” he said. “That’s legitimately a real good question. As I said, you’ve got to get in first, and right now if we get in, we’ll figure out something else.”

Even if Syndergaard doesn’t start Sunday, the Mets have considered using him out of the bullpen for an inning as a way to keep him sharp for a potential postseason start.

The Mets are in control of the wild-card spot, a half-game ahead of the Giants, who were idle. The Cardinals lost last night at home to the Reds and are trailing the Giants by a game.

Matz to doctor

Steven Matz’s left shoulder was examined by doctors Monday and his season increasingly appears finished. If the lefthander doesn’t appear again in the regular season — which appears likely — Collins said the Mets will not consider him for a postseason roster spot.

Said Collins: “I don’t think it’s fair to him or us.”

Matz hasn’t pitched since Aug. 14 because of an impingement in his left shoulder.