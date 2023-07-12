Mets go heavy on arms, especially relievers, on third day of MLB Draft

The Mets’ bullpen could use some more good arms now. The final day of the 2023 MLB Draft won’t help there. But maybe it will at some point if their picks sign up to join the cause and develop.

The team took college relievers with five of their first seven selections Tuesday, which covered rounds 11-20.

Brett Banks was their 11th-round selection. He closed as a redshirt junior righthander for UNC Wilmington this past season and posted eight saves and a 3.99 ERA in 30 games. He has transferred to North Carolina State for his final year of eligibility.

Follow through or go pro?

“It’s tough because both would be great choices,” Banks told insidepacksports.com before the draft. “It’s going to depend where and whatever amount is being discussed.”

The Mets picked righthander Brady Kirtner in the 12th round. His redshirt sophomore season for Virginia Tech came with a 4.62 ERA over 23 outings.

In the 13th round, they chose Ben Simon. The righty posted a 3.20 ERA across 21 games as an Elon junior.

The fourth reliever was selected in the 15th round. Justin Lawson appeared 27 times as a junior for North Carolina State and went 5-0 with a 3.27 ERA. The righthander had 67 strikeouts and 17 walks in 52 1/3 innings.

And then righty reliever Bryce Jenkins, who had a 5.51 ERA but a 1.22 WHIP as a Tennessee junior, went in the 17th round.

Eight of the Mets’ 10 picks on this day were pitchers.