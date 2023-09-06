Mets and Nationals don't seem motivated to stay out of last place in NL East

WASHINGTON — The series between the Mets and Nationals this week was a battle for the basement, a matchup of the miserable, a fight to avoid the inglorious title of last place in the NL East.

That seemed not to matter to those involved, though.

Before their finale Wednesday, players in both clubhouses basically shrugged at the subject, saying that, yes, they would like to win because they always would like to win but, no, trying to stay out of last is not much of an incentive or motivator.

“I couldn’t care less whether we finish last or second-to-last in the division,” Brandon Nimmo said. “I really don’t care. I’m looking toward how can we make this team as good as possible for next year.”

Dominic Smith, former Mets and current Nats first baseman: “If you don’t make the playoffs, then you’re in last.”

Neither of these teams are making the playoffs. The Mets, 64-74 entering the day, were in fourth, their October hopes long since extinguished in a season that began with World Series aspirations. They were a suddenly sizeable 2 1/2 games ahead of the Nationals (62-77), a rebuilding organization that entered the year with low expectations on the field.

That is why Nimmo, for example, pointed toward a personal desire to watch the Mets’ rookies, and why Smith said Washington was pretty pleased with how things have gone, considering how it started.

Playing each other does not get the competitive juices flowing more than normal.

“I’m not looking at the standings, so for me no (extra interest),” Adam Ottavino said. “I just want to win the games anyway. You play to win anyway. I’m not thinking about that aspect of it. Who cares? Obviously, I want to win. But I’m not going to be looking at our win-loss total too much.”

Nimmo said: “To be honest, we’re trying to focus on developing guys for next year . . . I’m trying to see (Ronny) Mauricio, I’m trying to see (Brett) Baty, I’m trying to see (Francisco) Alvarez. I’m trying to see what they do on a daily basis and be around them and mentor them. Same with the young pitchers that we have.”

The Mets have a streak on the line. They haven’t finished alone as fifth out of five since 2003, Jose Reyes’ rookie season.

For the Nationals, however, this would be the ninth time in 19 seasons since the franchise left Montreal that they would finish last.

“As natural competitors, no one wants to be in last place,” said Trevor Williams, who pitched for the Mets in 2021-22 and signed with the Nationals last offseason. “Now, is that the No. 1 motivating factor? Probably not. But there’s more of a motivation for teams to play spoiler at the end, rather than not be in last.”

The Mets will get their chance to play spoiler. Beginning Friday, their final 23 games will be against playoff contenders.

Included within that stretch is a chance to wreak havoc in the NL wild-card race specifically. In the last three weeks, they’ll play the Diamondbacks, Reds, Marlins and Phillies (and then the Marlins and Phillies again).

“Obviously, we haven’t had the season we wanted,” New Rochelle native and Washington righthander Josiah Gray said. “They haven’t had the season they wanted. But you try to control what you can in your clubhouse and control what you can do as a player.”

Notes & quotes: The step forward Wednesday for Edwin Diaz: He threw sliders during his bullpen session for the first time since having knee surgery in March . . . Luis Guillorme will begin a rehab assignment Friday with High-A Brooklyn, Buck Showalter said. He has missed close to seven weeks with a strained right calf.