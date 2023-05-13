Francisco Lindor's go-ahead three-run single in 6th lifts Mets past Nats

WASHINGTON — Amid this stretch of Mets struggles, the blame game has had plenty of easy answers. The rotation has been mediocre at best. The corner outfielders have fallen off significantly from their standards of a year ago, contributing (or not) to a lineup that has too often gone cold. Several relievers have taken a turn as the fall guy of the day.

But along the way Francisco Lindor quietly has been, well, quiet. Over the past three weeks, he has hit less, walked less and slugged less, a slump that has coincided with the team’s.

Maybe fittingly, then, Lindor came through with the proverbial one big hit in their 3-2 win over the Nationals on Friday night, the latest in a series of moments that inspires the question: Will that be what gets the Mets out of this funk?

They never know until the next day. Lately, the result has been consistent: Nope. This was just their fifth win in their past 18 games. But, hey, it was also their first win in their past one game.

Lindor’s game-winner came in the sixth inning, with the Mets trailing by two. They loaded the bases with two outs against a pair of relievers, Andres Machado and Carl Edwards Jr.. Lindor got ahead 3-and-1, took a strike for a full count and fouled off another pitch to make everybody do it again.

On the seventh pitch of the at-bat, a fastball on the inner half of the plate, Lindor pulled it to right-center. His single scored all three runners: Mark Canha, Brett Baty and Brandon Nimmo, who hustled home from first.

With that lone swing, Lindor drove in more runs than the Mets had totaled in their previous 24 innings.

Drew Smith got the final out for the first save of his career. Manager Buck Showalter tried to get a second two-inning save from David Robertson in less than two weeks, but he threw 40 pitches to get five outs.

A key in the last inning: When he threw five consecutive pitches outside the zone to Alex Call, plate umpire Paul Emmel called two of them strikes. Call eventually struck out.

The sixth-inning rally was the Mets’ reward for getting into the Nationals’ bullpen so early. They grinded lefthander MacKenzie Gore — who cruised against them at Citi Field a couple of weeks ago — into 96 pitches across four innings. This time, they didn’t score against him despite collecting five hits and two walks, but that was enough to force Washington manager Dave Martinez to go to a relief corps that ranks among the worst in the majors.

Tylor Megill navigated five innings and allowed two runs (one earned) and four hits. But four walks meant he battled a high pitch count all night, sending the Mets to the bullpen for the final four frames.

The Nationals opened the scoring with a run in the first inning courtesy of Joey Meneses, who dropped a soft line drive into rightfield to bring in Luis Garcia (walk).

Call, an outfielder claimed by Washington on waivers last August, created the second run with a series of hustle plays in the fourth. He turned a line drive to rightfield into a double, barely beating a throw to the wrong side of the second-base bag by Starling Marte. When CJ Abrams grounded out to shortstop, Call advanced to third. And with the infield drawn in, Call broke for the plate on Jake Alu’s grounder. But the ball deflected off of Lindor’s backhand, allowing Call to score easily.

Megill held the Nationals to 1-for-8 with runners on scoring position, stranding seven men on base.

Overall, Megill pitched well enough — aside from all those free passes, which has been a problem all season. Last year, he had a rate of 2.5 walks per nine innings; this year, he has doubled that.