Mets, Nationals game suspended in third inning due to rain, will resume Sunday afternoon

WASHINGTON — The Mets, Nationals and thousands of fans sat through a rain delay of nearly four hours Saturday before the teams and MLB decided to suspend the game.

They will make it up in what amounts to a doubleheader Sunday. The first game will resume at 12:35 p.m. — with one out in the top of the third, the Mets with runners on second and third and Brandon Nimmo due up. The regularly scheduled game is set for 4:35 p.m.

Max Scherzer will start the latter game, as planned, manager Buck Showalter said. The Mets hadn’t decided on pitching plans for the last seven innings of the first game. Both clubs will be allowed a 27th man for the second contest.

By the time they decided not to play, the issue wasn’t so much the rain, which had long since stopped, but the condition of the field. It poured for a couple of innings before the tarp came out and the playing surface was unable to recover.

“Everybody wanted to play,” said Showalter, angry but polite. “What are you going to do? The weather doesn’t cooperate. The field is unplayable. Get ready and play two tomorrow.”

After a light rain, at most, in the hours before the game, the precipitation became heavier about 10 minutes before first pitch — with the radar suggesting that would last for a while.

The Nationals, who as the home team were responsible for the pregame call, decided to start the game anyway.

“They told us to play and we played,” Showalter said.

Once the game started, it was in the umpires’ hands. The teams played through a steady rain — with the grounds crew coming out between and sometimes during innings to try to fix up the infield and mound — into the third inning.

The conditions “became a safety issue” Showalter said.

Mets starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi allowed one run in two innings and seemed to have trouble gripping the baseball. Pete Alonso also slipped at least once, according to Showalter. The infield had lots of puddles.

“They kept getting a report that it was going to stop,” Showalter said.

After catcher Michael Perez doubled and Daniel Vogelbach advanced to third base in the top of the third inning, the umpires called for the tarp.

That was at 4:43 p.m.

For almost the next four hours, the Nationals communicated nothing to the public. The rain stopped at around 7 p.m. The grounds crew removed the tarp and started working on the field. Showalter and Nationals manager Dave Martinez checked out the infield conditions on multiple occasions, seemingly concerned about the state of the field.

Near the end of the delay, with a pretty sunset over nearby Capitol Hill and D.C. United playing its MLS game across the street, remaining fans began to chant “Let’s go baseball.” They also booed when a lone member of the grounds crew came out to rake the infield dirt.

At 8:39 p.m., the Nationals announced to the crowd that the game officially was suspended.

“Whether it’s MLB, whether it’s the umpiring crew, we’re together on it,” Showalter said. “We tried.”