Noah Syndergaard says he indeed has a bone spur

WASHINGTON — Noah Syndergaard acknowledged publicly that he does indeed have a bone spur in his right elbow. The revelation came two days after denying reports of the spur, which has caused discomfort in his elbow.

“It’s pretty insignificant,” Syndergaard said on Wednesday. “I pitched with no pain. I’ll be ready to go in five days.”

It’s common for pitchers to deal with bone spurs, which can develop over time with usage. But how cases are handled can vary.

For instance, teammate Steven Matz is also dealing with a bone spur that is causing discomfort, though his symptoms have been more pronounced and the Mets have acknowledged that he will at some point need surgery to repair the issue.

The Mets have yet to reach a similar conclusion with Syndergaard, because his bone spur isn’t as large. He also insists that anti-inflammatory medicine has been enough to ward off the pain.

General manager Sandy Alderson said that neither Matz nor Syndergaard face any risk to their ligaments by pitching through their bone spurs. In the case of Matz, that means avoiding surgery will be tied directly to his ability to pitch through pain and discomfort.

Granderson out

Curtis Granderson was scratched from the starting lineup before Wednesday night’s game with the Nationals. He is dealing with lingering pain from his strained right calf.

The Mets hoped that treatment and a new wrap might help keep the leadoff man in the lineup, especially considering his success against Nationals starter Max Scherzer. Granderson is a lifetime .296/.441/.630 against Scherzer.

Instead, Granderson was scratched, with the Mets hoping to avoid starting him only to pull him and leave the team short.

Granderson instead added a pinch-hit single in the eighth and remained in the game, though he said he’s day-to-day.

“It feels similar to what it did today, it will be a similar game-time decision tomorrow,” Granderson said.