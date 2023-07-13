SportsBaseballNew York Mets

Mets will host Brewers on Opening Day 2024 at Citi Field

The New York Mets wear the number 42 on their jerseys in honor of Jackie Robinson as the national anthem is played before the MLB baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets on Opening Day at Citi Field in Flushing, New York, USA, 15 April 2022.  Credit: JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstoc/JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

For the first time since 2018, Mets fans can see their team open the season live at Citi Field.

Major League Baseball and the club released the full schedule for the 2024 season on Thursday, including an Opening Day matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, March 28.

The Mets last opened a season at home in July 2020, of course with no fans present because of COVID-19 restrictions. The last time spectators saw the Mets open a season in Queens was March 29, 2018, a victory over the St. Louis Cardinals with 44,189 on hand.

Other highlights of the 2024 schedule include the two-game series against the Phillies on June 8-9 in London, part of MLB's World Tour, and a home Subway Series matchup with the Yankees on June 25-26. The Mets also visit Yankee Stadium on July 23-24.

