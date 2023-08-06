Lame-duck Mets drop 6th straight as Orioles finish sweep

BALTIMORE — Steve Cohen made himself clear when speaking recently about his intentions for and expectations of the 2024 Mets in what is shaping up to be a transition year, saying in part, “I don't want to roll a team out there we're going to be embarrassed by.” It’s a low bar, but a bar nonetheless.

He did not express the same sentiment about the rest of this season.

To finish a horrendous week, the Mets lost again to the Orioles, 2-0, on Sunday afternoon.

They went 0-6 and got outscored 39-14 on a road trip through Kansas City and Baltimore. They haven’t won since July 30, two days before the trade deadline. The victor that day? Justin Verlander, now the Astros’ returned ace.

At 50-61, the Mets are a season-worst 11 games under .500.

Choose your preferred adjective to describe the Mets’ recent behavior: helpless, hapless, listless. A sense of ennui has infected the clubhouse in the aftermath of the Mets’ deadline selloff, a signal from ownership and the front office that the rest of this season is no longer a priority and next year might not be either.

Despite a wild effort from Orioles righthander Kyle Brandish, who walked five (and struck out five) in 4 2/3 innings, the Mets totaled just three hits in the game. Omar Narvaez, Rafael Ortega and Francisco Lindor each singled.

The Mets had at least one baserunner in every inning against Brandish. Pete Alonso twice grounded into inning-ending double plays. When he worked a walk to load the bases in the fifth, forcing Brandish out of the game, DJ Stewart faced lefthanded reliever Cionel Perez.

Stewart, who for some reason served as the cleanup hitter, grounded out.

Mets lefthander Jose Quintana held the Orioles to two runs in six-plus innings. The first of those runs came in the fifth, when a pair of defensive miscues allowed Jorge Mateo to round the bases.

Ortega misread and whiffed on his attempted sliding catch of Mateo’s line drive, which rolled to the centerfield wall. He might have been able to score for an inside-the-park home run, but third-base coach Tony Mansolino held him at third. Then Mark Vientos bobbled Adley Rutschman’s grounder to third, erasing any shot he had of getting Mateo at home.