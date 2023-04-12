Mets take rubber match vs. Padres to close homestand

This will not count as payback. These were three games in April, not three games in October.

But after falling in the NL wild card round to the Padres at Citi Field last fall, the rematch here went better for the Mets.

Brandon Nimmo delivered three hits and two RBIs, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso sent up homers and Tylor Megill and four relievers teamed on a six-hitter.

And so the Mets took Wednesday’s rubber game of the series, 5-2.

They moved above .500 at 7-6 and dropped San Diego to 7-6.

This was a 2-2 game with two outs and none on in the fifth. Alonso stepped up and rocketed a 2-and-0 fastball from Blake Snell (0-2) to the seats beyond the fence in left-center for his sixth homer.

The Mets took out insurance in the sixth.

They had the bases loaded and no one out. Tomas Nido promptly bounced into a 5-5-2 double play. But Nimmo came through, pulling a single to right off reliever Brent Honeywell for the 4-2 lead.

David Robertson then pitched in by pitching out of a first-and-third, two-out traffic jam that Drew Smith left him in the seventh. Juan Soto, who had homered earlier, skied to left to end the threat.

Tommy Pham singled in a run for a three-run advantage in the home half. And in the eighth, Robertson pitched out of a first-and-second, two-out traffic jam of his own creation.

Adam Ottavino worked the ninth to earn his first save and finish off Megill’s third win.

Megill has been playing the part of Justin Verlander so far while the three-time Cy Young Award winner has been out with a muscle strain, and he has been doing quite nicely. The 27-year-old righty is 3-0 with a 2.25 ERA through three starts.

“I don’t think you’re seeing him chase the velocity as much as he did last year,” manager Buck Showalter said.

Mr. April came through again. Megill is now 7-0 in eight April starts dating to last year. He basically made just one mistake this time, a hit-me-far fastball down the middle that he served up in the first.

Soto gave it a tremendous jolt, sending the ball soaring 453 feet to right-center for a quick 2-0 lead.

The ride out was a lot faster than the ride in.

Pitch speed: 93.2 mph.

Exit velocity: 109.2 mph.

But that was it for the runs against Megill. He allowed three hits and three walks and struck out three across five innings.

The Padres helped the Mets did get a run back in the second.

Pham led off with a single, then swiped second with two outs. Nimmo followed with what looked like a catchable drive to deep left-center, but the leftfielder Soto and the centerfielder Trent Grisham didn’t catch it, and it went for an RBI double.

Lindor made it a 2-2 game in the third with a drive to left that cleared the fence, his second homer of the young season.

The Mets capped the homestand at 4-2. They headed out for a 10-game West Coast swing that begins Friday night in Oakland.

Notes & quotes: The Mets are hoping Verlander (teres major strain) can graduate from throwing on flat ground to throwing off a mound in the not-too-distant future. He’s bound for Port St. Lucie. “He’s doing good,” Showalter said. “… Hopefully a side [session] happens soon. He’s going to need a couple of those and a [batting practice] day, and then we’ll put him in a game down there.” … Reliever Tommy Hunter went on the 15-day injured list April 4 due to back spasms. “I think he’s going to be ready to go on his eligible date or shortly thereafter,” Showalter said.