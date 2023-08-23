SportsBaseballNew York Mets

Pete Alonso after Brewers trade talks report: 'I love being a Met'

The Mets' Pete Alonso watches his two-run home run during...

The Mets' Pete Alonso watches his two-run home run during the fourth inning of a game against the Cardinals on Thursday in St. Louis. Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

By Tim Healeytimothy.healey@newsday.com@timbhealey

ATLANTA — Pete Alonso professed his love for the Mets and New York again Tuesday night following a report that the Brewers heavily engaged the Mets about a deal for the first baseman prior to the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

The Athletic, citing sources briefed on the discussions, said a Brewers person referred to the trade talks as within “field-goal range” of a trade, while a Mets official disputed that anything was close.

That report came out during the Mets’ 3-2 loss to Atlanta. Alonso found out about it afterward. In response to a question about it, Alonso spoke for about a minute.

“I just was made aware probably about three minutes ago,” Alonso said before delving into a sentiment he has expressed in the past. “So honestly, I don’t know. But for me, I love representing this organization. I love being a Met. I love representing the city of New York the best way I possibly can. I love everybody in this clubhouse.

“Being a Met, it’s the only thing I know. And there’s so many people here, not just here in the big-league clubhouse but I came up with in the minor leagues that have had such a positive impact on my career. So it’s been phenomenal here so far.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but right now I’m a Met. And I love being a Met. I take pride in putting on the jersey every day and representing the city of New York.”

Alonso is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2024 season.

It’s not clear whether he and the Mets have had any discussions about a long-term contract, but owner Steve Cohen said this month: “He's still with us for another year. We hope we work things out. Even with Brandon [Nimmo], we worked things out in free agency. Hopefully we get a few shots at the apple and try to figure it out.”

Tim Healey

Tim Healey is the Mets beat writer for Newsday. Born on Long Island and raised in Connecticut, Tim has previously worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Boston Globe and MLB.com. He is also the author of “Hometown Hardball,” a book about minor league baseball in the northeast.

More Mets headlines

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME