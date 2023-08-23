Pete Alonso after Brewers trade talks report: 'I love being a Met'

ATLANTA — Pete Alonso professed his love for the Mets and New York again Tuesday night following a report that the Brewers heavily engaged the Mets about a deal for the first baseman prior to the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

The Athletic, citing sources briefed on the discussions, said a Brewers person referred to the trade talks as within “field-goal range” of a trade, while a Mets official disputed that anything was close.

That report came out during the Mets’ 3-2 loss to Atlanta. Alonso found out about it afterward. In response to a question about it, Alonso spoke for about a minute.

“I just was made aware probably about three minutes ago,” Alonso said before delving into a sentiment he has expressed in the past. “So honestly, I don’t know. But for me, I love representing this organization. I love being a Met. I love representing the city of New York the best way I possibly can. I love everybody in this clubhouse.

“Being a Met, it’s the only thing I know. And there’s so many people here, not just here in the big-league clubhouse but I came up with in the minor leagues that have had such a positive impact on my career. So it’s been phenomenal here so far.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but right now I’m a Met. And I love being a Met. I take pride in putting on the jersey every day and representing the city of New York.”

Alonso is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2024 season.

It’s not clear whether he and the Mets have had any discussions about a long-term contract, but owner Steve Cohen said this month: “He's still with us for another year. We hope we work things out. Even with Brandon [Nimmo], we worked things out in free agency. Hopefully we get a few shots at the apple and try to figure it out.”