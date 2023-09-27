SportsBaseballNew York Mets

Joey Lucchesi pitches well one night after Uber car accident

Joey Lucchesi of the Mets reacts after the sixth inning against the Marlins in the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field on Wednesday. Credit: Jim McIsaac

After what Joey Lucchesi went through on Tuesday night, facing the Marlins on Wednesday must have been a piece of cake.

One day after being slightly injured when a car hit the Uber that Lucchesi and his family were riding in, the lefthander allowed two runs in six-plus innings in the Mets’ 11-2 victory in the first game of a doubleheader.

Lucchesi said his back was “a little sore” after the car he and his parents and brother were in just outside Citi Field was hit by a car that was being chased by police on Roosevelt Ave.

“I didn’t want to miss my last start (of the season), you know?” Lucchesi said.

Of the incident, Lucchesi said: “I guess police were chasing this stranger and the guy collided with our car. Totally messed up the Uber’s left side. I was on the right side, thankfully. But it wasn't too drastic of a crash.”

Still, Lucchesi said the Uber wasn’t drivable after the accident. So Mets teammate Tylor Megill, who happened to be leaving the stadium, gave Lucchesi and his family a ride to their hotel.

Lucchesi improved to 4-0 with a 2.89 ERA. Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and Mark Vientos hit two-run homers.  

Alonso (4-for-4, HBP) hit a two-run shot, his 46th home run, in the second to give the Mets a 2-0 lead.  

Lindor (2-for-4, four RBIs, walk) followed two innings later with his 28th home run to make it 4-0. Vientos hit his ninth in the sixth to give the Mets a 6-0 lead.

The game was a makeup of Tuesday’s postponement because of unplayable field conditions at Citi Field.

Marte done

Starling Marte, who has been out since Aug. 6 with a groin strain, has given up his quest to play again this season, manager Buck Showalter said.

