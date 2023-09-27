Joey Lucchesi pitches well one night after Uber car accident

After what Joey Lucchesi went through on Tuesday night, facing the Marlins on Wednesday must have been a piece of cake.

One day after being slightly injured when a car hit the Uber that Lucchesi and his family were riding in, the lefthander allowed two runs in six-plus innings in the Mets’ 11-2 victory in the first game of a doubleheader.

Lucchesi said his back was “a little sore” after the car he and his parents and brother were in just outside Citi Field was hit by a car that was being chased by police on Roosevelt Ave.

“I didn’t want to miss my last start (of the season), you know?” Lucchesi said.

Of the incident, Lucchesi said: “I guess police were chasing this stranger and the guy collided with our car. Totally messed up the Uber’s left side. I was on the right side, thankfully. But it wasn't too drastic of a crash.”

Still, Lucchesi said the Uber wasn’t drivable after the accident. So Mets teammate Tylor Megill, who happened to be leaving the stadium, gave Lucchesi and his family a ride to their hotel.

Lucchesi improved to 4-0 with a 2.89 ERA. Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and Mark Vientos hit two-run homers.

Alonso (4-for-4, HBP) hit a two-run shot, his 46th home run, in the second to give the Mets a 2-0 lead.

Lindor (2-for-4, four RBIs, walk) followed two innings later with his 28th home run to make it 4-0. Vientos hit his ninth in the sixth to give the Mets a 6-0 lead.

The game was a makeup of Tuesday’s postponement because of unplayable field conditions at Citi Field.

Marte done

Starling Marte, who has been out since Aug. 6 with a groin strain, has given up his quest to play again this season, manager Buck Showalter said.