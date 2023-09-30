Mets defeat Phillies in first game of doubleheader as Brandon Nimmo heads to IL

Brandon Nimmo was placed on the injured list on Saturday with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder. The good news for the Mets was an MRI showed no rotator cuff damage.

"It's nothing serious, but it's something that takes 10 to 14 days to resolve," Nimmo said. "And we obviously don't have that time. So that’s the end for me for the season. We’ll start looking toward next year.”

Nimmo left Thursday’s game against Miami in the fifth inning after he was injured trying to make a diving catch in centerfield. He finished the season — he first after he signed an eight-year, $162-million contract to remain with the Mets — with a .274 average, a career-high 24 home runs and an .829 OPS in 152 games.

The Mets also lost Jeff McNeil earlier this week with a partial tear of the UCL in his left elbow. Manager Buck Showalter said McNeil received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection on Friday. Both players are expected to be ready for spring training.

In the last week of the season, the Mets have lost Nimmo and McNeil to injury and have had to play two doubleheaders and endure rainouts and rain delays. Nimmo called it all “the cherry on top for how this year has been.”

Catcher Michael Perez was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.

Mets take Game 1 of doubleheader

Tylor Megill pitched shutout ball into the eighth inning as the Mets won Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Phillies at Citi Field, 4-3.

Megill (9-8, 4.70 ERA) left with two runners on. Brooks Raley allowed one of them to score. So Megill was charged with one run in 7 1/3 innings. He gave up four hits, walked two and struck out seven to finish of strong end-of-season run (eight straight starts of three earned runs or less allowed).

The Mets scored three in the first and one in the second to take a 4-0 lead. Adam Ottavino picked up his 12th save despite allowing two runs in the ninth.

Pete Alonso was hit in the left ear flap by an 84.6-mile per hour cutter from former teammate Taijuan Walker in the second inning. The pitch broke the ear flap off the helmet. Alonso remained in the game and exchanged a hand slap with Walker after the inning.

It was the 20th time Alonso has been hit by a pitch in 2023, one shy of his career high set in his rookie season of 2017. It was the 105th time a Met has been hit by a pitch this season, which is the most in the National League and second in baseball behind Seattle’s 110. The Mets had plunked 82 batters going into the nightcap, which was second in the NL and seventh in baseball.

Murphy returns again

Daniel Murphy threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the opener. Murphy, a Met from 2008-15, retired after the 2020 season and was at Mets Old-Timer’s Day last season.

He attempted a comeback this summer and played in 37 games with the Long Island Ducks, hitting .331. Murphy later signed with the Los Angeles Angels’ Triple-A affiliate in Salt Lake City in one last attempt to return to the majors.

Murphy, 38, hit .295 in Triple-A before calling it quits again in mid-August. He called it his “fun summer adventure.”