Mets bullpen gives up four runs in eighth as Phillies take series

PHILADELPHIA — The Mets’ 7-6 loss to the Phillies on Sunday was so much worse than the final score suggests.

They controlled the game into the late innings but absolutely melted down in the bottom of the eighth. Up 6-3 at the start of the frame, the Mets used two relievers, Josh Walker and Jeff Brigham, who combined to allow four runs on one hit — yes, just one hit.

Walker faced three batters and recorded no outs. J.T. Realmuto, the second batter of the inning, singled.

Brigham entered a bases-loaded, nobody out mess and finished the job. He got a ground ball from his first batter, Alec Bohm. But third baseman Brett Baty struggled to get a grip on it, then threw it low to Jeff McNeil at second base. McNeil dropped it. Instead of a double play, the Mets got no outs, leaving the bases loaded and the Phillies one run closer.

Then Brigham lost control of his pitches. Brandon Marsh walked to force in a run. With one out, Kyle Schwarber got hit by a pitch to bring in the tying run. Then Trea Turner got hit by a pitch to put the Phillies ahead.

Carlos Carrasco was fine an abbreviated outing, allowing two runs in four innings (78 pitches). He scattered five hits and two walks and struck out five.

Turner accounted for all of the Phillies’ early runs, including by homering in the first inning and adding an RBI single in the third. He manufactured one in the fifth, too, by walking, stealing second, stealing third and scoring when Omar Narvaez’s low throw skipped by third baseman Brett Baty.

The Mets scored five runs in 5 1/3 innings against Zack Wheeler.