Weird outing for Jose Quintana in Mets' loss to Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Jose Quintana’s final line in the Mets’ 7-5 loss to the Phillies on Saturday was a weird one.

He struck out 10, but walked none. He gave up a season-high six runs -- one was unearned -- in six innings but more could have fallen into the latter category based on a series of suboptimal defensive plays on a rainy, blustery, chilly day. He allowed eight hits, but several of them, similarly, could have been outs.

Ultimately, it was an ugly outing in an ugly game in ugly conditions in an ugly season.

Among the miscues: A fielding error by Francisco Lindor and a whiff of a sliding catch attempt by Jeff McNeil, resulting in Nick Castellanos’ RBI triple in a two-run second inning. Quintana also yielded home runs to Bryce Harper (451 feet off the facing of the second deck in right-center) and Alec Bohm. Harper added a two-run single ripped off first baseman Pete Alonso’s glove in the fifth.

The Mets scored five runs (three earned) in seven innings against Zack Wheeler, who also was betrayed by his defense. He struck out six and walked one.

On one play in the second inning netted a pair of unearned runs. Trea Turner’s fielding error resulted directly in the first. Seconds later, after leftfielder Kyle Schwarber threw the ball back in, Turner lamented his miscue more than he paid attention to Ronny Mauricio, who scooted home from third.