After Mets fail to lure Yoshinobu Yamamoto, club seems likely to avoid Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell

When Yoshinobu Yamamoto agreed to sign with the Dodgers on Thursday, he did more than just add to a fearsome superteam that already boasts last year’s American League MVP and two NL MVP finalists.

He did more than decline Steve Cohen’s matching offer. He also recast the narrative around the Mets offseason and their bargaining power.

“The organization and I left it all on the field,” Cohen told Newsday on Friday.

Cohen wasn’t exaggerating, either. The Mets’ billionaire owner visited Yamamoto in Japan, had him over at his Connecticut home, and the New York Post reported Friday that it was Cohen who initially offered the 12-year, $325 million contract the righthander would eventually accept. The only problem is that he accepted it with the Dodgers after he took that bid back to Los Angeles and asked them to match the Mets’ price. Cohen wasn’t given the opportunity to counteroffer.

And that changes everything.

“When you're pursuing someone who is a very highly sought after free agent, that’s going to get a lot of money, you have to strategize around that,” Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said earlier this month. “If we get him, that probably leads us down one path in the offseason. If we don’t get him, we'll adjust and go down alternate paths.”

Make no doubt, last year proved that it takes far more than money to win in this baseball landscape, and when then general manager Billy Eppler started his trade deadline fire sale, he clarified that while the Mets intended to be “competitive” in 2024, the true focus was building a sustainable winner and robust farm system for 2025 and beyond.

And though Eppler is gone, Stearns’ recent comments indicate that ethos hasn’t changed.

The Yamamoto offer wasn’t an attempt to buy their way into a World Series this year, but rather, the result of a very particular set of circumstances that made it impossible for Cohen to not shoot his shot. At 25, the Japanese ace was hitting free agency at an age where other pitchers are usually under team control. The Mets would have to part with money, not prospects, to get a pitcher coming into his prime, and that was just fine with Cohen.

It could be tempting to now take that money and throw it at the next best thing — reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell or Rangers' postseason star Jordan Montgomery.

That, though, seems unlikely, and possibly unwise. Not when there’s a long game to consider.

It’s instead probable the Mets pivot completely, give up on getting a front-end starter, and opt to pad out their thin rotation with more affordable options like Lucas Giolito or, maybe more tantalizingly, Japanese lefty Shota Imanaga — a soft-tosser with a varied arsenal and heinous ball movement that earned him the nickname, “The Throwing Philosopher.”

At 30, Imanaga will be far cheaper than Yamamoto, projects to be a mid-rotation starter, according to Sports Info Solutions, and will allow the Mets greater flexibility in filling out other holes in the short term: a designated hitter, bullpen depth, and reinforcements at third base or the outfield.

But where does that leave the starting pitching?

Well, it starts with Kodai Senga, who established himself as an ace last year and may only get better as he gets acclimated to pitching in the U.S. They have Jose Quintana, who pitched respectably after spending the first half of the season on the injured list. Luis Severino is an interesting reclamation project if he can stay healthy and conquer the yips that tanked his 2023 season. Adrian Houser, recently acquired from the Brewers in a cash dump, is a good-enough back-end piece. Throwing in Imanaga or Giolito, who had a 3.45 ERA in the first half before imploding in the second half, could, at the very least, make them competitive.

After that, it’ll be time for Stearns to flex that Harvard brain, continuing to make depth moves while rounding out the roster with more modest free agent signings: J.D. Martinez, Justin Turner, David Robertson or Joc Pederson.

Sure, that doesn’t make for the most exciting offseason, but by eschewing the Montgomery-Snell dogfight, the Mets will also avoid a front-end pitching market that’ll be further inflated by Yamamoto’s contract — the largest ever offered to a free agent starter.

It also puts them in a better position to tackle next year’s starting pitching free agent class, which will be ripe for the picking, barring contract extensions: Walker Buehler, Zack Wheeler, Shane Bieber and Corbin Burnes all come to mind.

And hey, instead of Yamamoto this year, the Mets can eventually duke it out for Japanese star Roki Sasaki. The 22-year-old pitcher is possibly just as talented as Yamamoto, and is expected to be posted either next offseason or in the one after.

In short, the (long) game has just begun.