Mets 2025 promotions and giveaways schedule

From bobbleheads and jerseys to Hawaiian shirts and purses, here's a look at the Mets' promotional schedule for the 2025 season. (All giveaway items available to first 15,000 fans unless otherwise noted)

April

Saturday, April 5 — Juan Soto Players Pin

Sunday, April 6 — 2025 schedule picture frame

Friday, April 18 — Brandon Nimmo hoodie jersey

Saturday, April 19 — Mr. Met Empire State Building Bobblehead

May

Friday, May 9 — Clay Holmes hockey jersey

Saturday, May 10 — Edwin Díaz bobblehead

Sunday, May 11 — Mother’s Day clutch purse

Saturday, May 24 —Kodai Senga replica jersey

Sunday, May 25 — Mark Vientos bobblehead

Monday, May 26 — Sean Manaea camo jersey

Friday, May 30, Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1 — Hello Kitty bobblehead (first 10,000 fans all three days)

June

Friday, June 13 — Pride tank top

Saturday, June 14 — Mr. Met plushie (first 5,000 kids under 14)

Sunday, June 15 — Hawaiian shirt

Thursday, June 26 — Reversible bucket hat

July

Thursday, July 3 — Juan Soto replica jersey

Sunday, July 20 — David Wright bobblehead

Wednesday, July 23 — Topps baseball cards on (first 10,000 fans)

August

Saturday, Aug. 2 — Francisco Alvarez bobblehead

Sunday, August 3 — Mini bat (first 5,000 kids under 14)

Wednesday, Aug. 13 — Mrs. Met Gives Back bobblehead

Thursday, Aug. 14 — Player replica jersey

Friday, Aug. 15 — Shea Stadium replica

Saturday, Aug. 16 — Juan Soto bobblehead

Tuesday, Aug. 26 — SNY Players Pins

Saturday, Aug. 30 — Francisco Lindor bobblehead

September

Saturday, Sept. 13 — Mrs. Met taxicab bobblehead

Sunday, Sept. 14 — Color-in lunchbox (first 5,000 kids under 14)

Friday, Sept. 19 — Pop-up Home Run Apple figurine

Saturday, Sept. 20 — Long sleeve T-shirt (all fans)