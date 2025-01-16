SportsBaseballNew York Mets

Mets 2025 promotions and giveaways schedule

Fans leave Citi Field after a game between the Mets and...

Fans leave Citi Field after a game between the Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers was postponed on Monday, May 27, 2024. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Newsday Staff

From bobbleheads and jerseys to Hawaiian shirts and purses, here's a look at the Mets' promotional schedule for the 2025 season. (All giveaway items available to first 15,000 fans unless otherwise noted)

April

Saturday, April 5 — Juan Soto Players Pin

Sunday, April 6 — 2025 schedule picture frame

Friday, April 18 — Brandon Nimmo hoodie jersey

Saturday, April 19 — Mr. Met Empire State Building Bobblehead

May

Friday, May 9 — Clay Holmes hockey jersey

Saturday, May 10 — Edwin Díaz bobblehead

Sunday, May 11 — Mother’s Day clutch purse

Saturday, May 24 —Kodai Senga replica jersey

Sunday, May 25 — Mark Vientos bobblehead

Monday, May 26 — Sean Manaea camo jersey

Friday, May 30, Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1 — Hello Kitty bobblehead (first 10,000 fans all three days)

June

Friday, June 13 — Pride tank top

Saturday, June 14 — Mr. Met plushie (first 5,000 kids under 14)

Sunday, June 15 — Hawaiian shirt

Thursday, June 26 — Reversible bucket hat

July

Thursday, July 3 — Juan Soto replica jersey

Sunday, July 20 — David Wright bobblehead

Wednesday, July 23 — Topps baseball cards on (first 10,000 fans)

August

Saturday, Aug. 2 — Francisco Alvarez bobblehead

Sunday, August 3 — Mini bat (first 5,000 kids under 14)

Wednesday, Aug. 13 — Mrs. Met Gives Back bobblehead

Thursday, Aug. 14 — Player replica jersey

Friday, Aug. 15 — Shea Stadium replica

Saturday, Aug. 16 — Juan Soto bobblehead

Tuesday, Aug. 26 — SNY Players Pins

Saturday, Aug. 30 — Francisco Lindor bobblehead

September

Saturday, Sept. 13 — Mrs. Met taxicab bobblehead

Sunday, Sept. 14 — Color-in lunchbox (first 5,000 kids under 14)

Friday, Sept. 19 — Pop-up Home Run Apple figurine

Saturday, Sept. 20 — Long sleeve T-shirt (all fans)

By Newsday Staff

More Mets headlines

Rieber: Mets have fast-approaching deadline to decide on Alonso2m read
Mets 2025 promotions and giveaways schedule1m read
Mets sign top international position prospect Peña1m read
Yankees, Mets eliminated from Sasaki signing1m read
Albanese: Mets' focus on family a welcome change for Manaea and others3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME