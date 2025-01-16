Mets 2025 promotions and giveaways schedule
From bobbleheads and jerseys to Hawaiian shirts and purses, here's a look at the Mets' promotional schedule for the 2025 season. (All giveaway items available to first 15,000 fans unless otherwise noted)
April
Saturday, April 5 — Juan Soto Players Pin
Sunday, April 6 — 2025 schedule picture frame
Friday, April 18 — Brandon Nimmo hoodie jersey
Saturday, April 19 — Mr. Met Empire State Building Bobblehead
May
Friday, May 9 — Clay Holmes hockey jersey
Saturday, May 10 — Edwin Díaz bobblehead
Sunday, May 11 — Mother’s Day clutch purse
Saturday, May 24 —Kodai Senga replica jersey
Sunday, May 25 — Mark Vientos bobblehead
Monday, May 26 — Sean Manaea camo jersey
Friday, May 30, Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1 — Hello Kitty bobblehead (first 10,000 fans all three days)
June
Friday, June 13 — Pride tank top
Saturday, June 14 — Mr. Met plushie (first 5,000 kids under 14)
Sunday, June 15 — Hawaiian shirt
Thursday, June 26 — Reversible bucket hat
July
Thursday, July 3 — Juan Soto replica jersey
Sunday, July 20 — David Wright bobblehead
Wednesday, July 23 — Topps baseball cards on (first 10,000 fans)
August
Saturday, Aug. 2 — Francisco Alvarez bobblehead
Sunday, August 3 — Mini bat (first 5,000 kids under 14)
Wednesday, Aug. 13 — Mrs. Met Gives Back bobblehead
Thursday, Aug. 14 — Player replica jersey
Friday, Aug. 15 — Shea Stadium replica
Saturday, Aug. 16 — Juan Soto bobblehead
Tuesday, Aug. 26 — SNY Players Pins
Saturday, Aug. 30 — Francisco Lindor bobblehead
September
Saturday, Sept. 13 — Mrs. Met taxicab bobblehead
Sunday, Sept. 14 — Color-in lunchbox (first 5,000 kids under 14)
Friday, Sept. 19 — Pop-up Home Run Apple figurine
Saturday, Sept. 20 — Long sleeve T-shirt (all fans)