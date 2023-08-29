Mets blow late lead to Rangers, waste Tylor Megill's strong start

In the Mets’ 4-3 loss Tuesday night, the Rangers got Gott.

Trevor Gott, a journeyman righthanded reliever and the closer for the day, allowed a two-out, two-run, go-ahead single to Nathaniel Lowe, the decisive moment in a game the Mets had controlled since the early innings.

Managing a patchwork bullpen, Buck Showalter was without Adam Ottavino, who had pitched the previous two days, and already used Brooks Raley in the eighth inning. Hence the presence of Gott, who recorded a save in St. Louis this month.

“I thought we were going to get out of it,” said Gott, who allowed the first two batters of the inning to reach before striking out the next two. “[Lowe] did what he gets paid to do.”

For the Rangers (74-57), it was their first win in which they trailed after eight innings.

Also under the category of pseudo-tryouts for the 2024 bullpen, Sean Reid-Foley (scoreless inning, touched 98 mph) and Sam Coonrod (retired two of three batters) passed tests in late-and-close appearances.

“Both of them have really good arms. They’ve shown they can pitch well up here if they can stay on the field,” Showalter said. “The challenge for them is to get people out, obviously, but to get out of this year healthy and feeling good that their arm and their body is going to hold up next year.”

Brandon Nimmo’s two-run homer in the third and DJ Stewart’s solo shot in the sixth accounted for the scoring for the Mets (60-72). Those long balls came against righthander Jon Gray, who allowed just two other hits in six innings.

Gott’s blown save made a waste of Tylor Megill’s best start since at least June and maybe since April.

He held Texas — boasting the third-highest-scoring offense in the majors — to one run and five hits in six innings, striking out a season-high eight and walking just one.

Nimmo called Megill “a treat to watch.”

“A really good-hitting team, so that’s impressive,” Showalter said. “That was really good to see from Tylor."