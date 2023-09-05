Mets start four rookie hitters in lineup together

WASHINGTON — The Mets’ lineup reveal Tuesday came with a fun footnote: For the first time in the majors, their four rookies hitters — the primary reasons for excitement in the final month of a lost season — were playing together.

Manager Buck Showalter slotted them in in succession, too. Mark Vientos, the designated hitter, hit fifth. Then came catcher Francisco Alvarez, third baseman Brett Baty and second baseman Ronny Mauricio.

In all their years in the minors, they started the same game just three times, all with Triple-A Syracuse early this season.

Alvarez crushed a two-out, three-run home run in the first inning to help the Mets get off to a fast start against Nationals lefthander Patrick Corbin. It was his 22nd long ball of the year and first since Aug. 1. He entered the game with a .129/.238/.143 slash line in the previous month.

Baty had a two-run single in the third inning, and Vientos tripled and scored twice by the third.

Of the four, Mauricio has been the only one to experience immediate regularly playing time. He played second for a fourth time in four games upon being called up late last week. In April and May, the Mets eased in Alvarez, Baty and Vientos by making them part-time players.

Extra bases

Edwin Diaz is with the Mets for this road trip, his first time traveling with the team since his March knee surgery. That is because he has at least two bullpen sessions on tap this week, according to Showalter, and the Mets wanted those to happen in front of pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and the major-league training staff. They haven’t decided if he’ll pitch before the season ends . . . Outfielder DJ Stewart was out of the lineup Tuesday because of lower-back stiffness. Showalter said he expected him to be available Wednesday.