Mets-Royals Game 5 start time: 8:15 p.m.

Six of the seven World Series games were scheduled for 8:07 p.m. Eastern Time.

One World Series game -- Game 5 on Sunday night -- was scheduled for 8:15 p.m. on the first night of standard time.

Is that a typo? What difference could eight minutes make?

Enough so that Fox and MLB added a modest cushion between the network's coverage of the late afternoon Seahawks-Cowboys game and Game 5 of Royals-Mets, with a bit of time between for an NFL postgame and MLB pregame.

The Mets are believed to be the first team in baseball history to play through the World Series without having a single postseason game start earlier than 8 p.m. Eastern Time.