Mets' run scores specials at these Long Island bars

With Mets magic in full swing, spots east of Citi Field are throwing special pitches for baseball fans to watch en masse as the Amazins fight to reach the World Series:

Rookies Sports Club

70 Gerard St., Huntington

INFO 631-923-0424, rookiesny.com

THE PITCH The bar is serving $12 pitchers of Bud Light and Coors Light during Mets games, and also running a promotion where guests get a raffle ticket for each drink to win a jersey. And just like at an actual MLB game, the ticket-for-drink deal ends in the game's seventh inning. One ongoing deal: a personal television in each booth. "There are so many TVs here," says patron Steven Correll, 22, of Huntington. "There's no way you can ever miss anything . . . right now, we're feeling a lot of Mets love in here."

Parlay Gastropub

210 Merrick Rd., Rockville Centre

INFO 516-442-2600, parlayrvc.com

THE PITCH Sometimes team spirit can make or break a public game viewing -- Parlay has a deal designed to create camaraderie. Those arriving during playoff games wearing a Mets shirt or jersey can score Parlay's own brand lagers for $3 a pop. Then again, if you're planning on attending but would rather sample some other sorts of suds, there are 39 other types of brew on the menu (and a list of cocktails, too).

Napper Tandy's Miller Place

275 Rte. 25A, Miller Place

INFO 631-331-5454, nappertandys.com

THE PLAY Mets fans hungry for more than a win can come by for a list of food and drink specials: Twofers on Buffalo wings, $8.50 nachos, $8.95 steak sandwich, select $12 beer buckets and $4 pints. Mets fan and police officer Dan Rossler, 37, of Stony Brook comes by frequently to watch games: "It's a great time, definitely," he says. But is Napper's an all-Mets bar? "I'd say half-and-half Yankees and Mets fans . . . but hey, these days, even some Yankees fans are rooting for the Mets. It's a great atmosphere."

GREAT VIEWS

Looking for an extra-extra-large screen to keep tabs on every play?

Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall

3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh

INFO 516-783-7500, muls.com

THE PLAY With movie-screen-sized televisions in every direction, anyone watching a Mets playoff game will be surrounded by the sights and sounds. Another perk: the Wantagh LIRR station right across the street, so no need to drive. If the Mets don't sweep the series before Game 5 in Chicago, the sixth game on Saturday also features live music from the Billy Joel cover band Big Shot.

Your Mother's House

2349 Jericho Tpke., Garden City Park

INFO 516-493-9030, eatatmothers.com

THE PLAY The main room features a wall of TVs, the centerpiece being a 270-inch HDTV (that's over 22 feet), which provide views better than any front-row seat ever could. The first two games of this playoff round saw standing-room-only crowds.