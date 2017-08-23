SportsBaseballMets

Mets’ Steven Matz undergoes elbow surgery

Steven Matz of the New York Mets walks to the...

Steven Matz of the New York Mets walks to the dugout during the fourth inning after he was removed from a game against the New York Yankees. Aug. 17, 2017. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Marc Carigmarc.carig@newsday.com

Steven Matz had successful surgery to reposition the irritated ulnar nerve in his left elbow on Wednesday, according to a source.

The Mets lefthander from East Setauket had been pitching through pain for a while, he said Monday.

An exam by team physician David Altchek on Monday revealed that a problem with Matz’s ulnar nerve had caused the persistent pain and led to season-ending surgery.

Matz (2-7) hadn’t won since June 28 and saw his ERA spike to 6.08 — the highest of his career — in 66 2⁄3 innings.

More Mets headlines

Didn't find what you were looking for?