For the first time in a long time, the Mets are showing the tiniest little hint of a hot streak.

Recently acquired catcher Luis Torrens hit two home runs and Luis Severino tossed an eight-inning, one-run gem to lead them to a 9-1, sweep-completing victory over the Nationals — a decisively positive turn headed into consecutive off days and their two-game London trip this weekend.

That marked the Mets’ first three-game win streak since mid-April, when they won a season-high six straight.

“We won three games in a row and we got a chance to win four,” Severino said, referencing a contest against the Phillies on Saturday. “I was telling the guys that when we combine hitting and pitching at the same time, it’s huge for us. I feel like if we can do this — it’s not going to happen every day — but we have this mentality now that we have to go out there and give 100% every time.”

Manager Carlos Mendoza said: “There’s some good momentum going.”

Torrens’ first home run came in the third and provided the first run of the game. In the sixth, he blasted another, the front end of a back-to-back sequence with Francisco Lindor, who went deep on the very next pitch.

The Mets (27-35) wound up rallying for six runs in that frame, most off lefthander Patrick Corbin (5 1/3 innings, six runs). Every Mets batter had at least one hit by the end of the sixth.

“Our offense did a hell of a job,” Mendoza said.

Torrens said: “It feels super good. I was excited for sure. It’s a good feeling. The most important thing is we got the win and we can celebrate.”

Torrens’ big day came in the context of a looming roster choice for Mets decision-makers. With first-string catcher Francisco Alvarez (left thumb surgery) expected back next week, they are poised to have to pick between Torrens, added from the Yankees last week, and Nido, who has done well in the seven weeks since he returned from the minors, as the backup.

In Severino and Mendoza, Torrens has a pair of allies who have known him for more than a decade, since the earliest days of his professional career in the lower levels of the Yankees’ farm system. Mendoza has offered consistent praise and put him in the lineup three of the past four games, curious enough to get a good look. He also has spoken highly of Nido.

In the smallest of samples, Torrens has thrown out both runners who tried to steal a base against him — matching deposed backstop Omar Narvaez’s total in just this sliver of the season. Controlling the running game was a major problem early for the Mets, but they have been better at it lately.

“Torrens is really good,” Severino said. “I didn’t shake [him off] much. He called great pitches. He has a great bat, he can hit. He can throw guys out at second base. He deserves to be here.”

Severino held the Nationals scoreless into the eighth, aided by all-around strong defense, including several standout plays from first baseman Pete Alonso and a smooth double-play start from third baseman Mark Vientos. For a while, it looked like he had a shot at the Mets’ first shutout in more than three years.

But Washington (27-34) loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth and scratched a run across on Joey Gallo’s sacrifice fly.

That did little to diminish an overall excellent outing, however. Severino’s ERA is 3.25, best among Mets starters. Depending on how the next month goes, he is on the shortlist to be their All-Star representative.

What was working for him this time?

“I think everything,” Severino said.

His batterymate and manager concurred.

“Complete control from Sevy,” Mendoza said. “They were aggressive early in counts. He was able to get quick outs, induce quick contact.”

Torrens said: “Super good. He made my job so easy today. Everything looked so good. We were always in attack mode. That was the key. He did a really good job.”

Afterward, the Mets embarked on a transatlantic flight, looking to take their success in the nation’s capital and continue it in England’s.

“Going to a big event in London,” Mendoza said. “Now we’re getting results. We got momentum going. We expect to continue to play this way.”