DALLAS — Steve Cohen sold the Triple-A Syracuse Mets and High-A Brooklyn Cyclones to Diamond Baseball Holdings, a conglomerate that owns dozens of minor-league teams across the country, the Mets announced Tuesday.

From a baseball perspective, this changes little to nothing for the Mets. Syracuse and Brooklyn will remain Mets affiliates — their rosters filled with Mets minor-leaguers — just no longer owned by the Mets.

Cohen inherited both teams as part of his 2020 deal to buy the Mets from the Wilpon/Katz family.

Diamond Baseball Holdings also owns the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

With the change in ownership, “both clubs will have greater dedicated resources and player development tools to set them up for successful seasons for years to come,” Mets president of business operations M. Scott Havens said in a statement.

“Our affiliates provide valuable steppingstones for our players in these communities, but also family-friendly experiences for our fans in those cities,” Mets senior vice president of player development Andy Green said in the news release. “As we’ve seen in Binghamton, DBH will strengthen our affiliates from a baseball and fan perspective.”

The Mets still own the Low-A St. Lucie Mets, who play at their spring training facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Senga check-in

As a matter of routine, president of baseball operations David Stearns said, head athletic trainer Joseph Golia is headed to Japan this week to check in with Kodai Senga, who missed almost the entire 2024 season because of a series of injuries.

Senga’s agent, Joel Wolfe of Wasserman, caused some confusion when he said that Senga is “progressing in his rehab,” even though he finished the season as an active player, pitching in the Mets’ final game. Stearns said Senga is “a healthy player.”

“He has not begun to throw yet, but that’s not necessarily abnormal for Senga as he goes through his offseason,” Stearns said. “We still expect him to be a pitcher for us on Opening Day and be ready to go. If that changes, if we get information that makes us question that, we’ll certainly pass that along.”

Stearns added of the Senga visit: “We send our strength and conditioning coaches and some medical personnel to visit players throughout the offseason.”

Extra bases

The Mets were not in on Max Fried before he agreed to an eight-year, $218 million contract with the Yankees, sources said, and are not expected to sign Corbin Burnes. Stearns has not committed to acquiring another starting pitcher . . . Stearns on his 2025 budget: “I don’t think we’re looking at any specific number as a threshold.”