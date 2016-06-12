Mets’ Terry Collins taken to hospital before game vs. Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Manager Terry Collins was taken to a nearby hospital for tests after falling ill about 30 minutes before the Mets’ Sunday afternoon game against the Brewers.

“We’re just being cautious,” assistant general manager John Ricco said.

Collins, 67, was taken to nearby Froedtert Hospital. He had not complained of any issues earlier in the day. But after he was seen by medical personnel from both the Mets and the Brewers, Collins went for further examination.

“I was just with Terry,” Ricco said. “He was alert and fine. Just wasn’t feeling well before the game so we’re going to have some tests run.”

Bench coach Dick Scott will manage the Mets.