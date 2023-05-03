Adam Ottavino can't hold lead in Mets' Game 1 loss to Tigers

DETROIT — Adam Ottavino’s first blown save of the season sent the Mets to a 6-5 loss to the Tigers on Wednesday afternoon in the first game of the teams’ doubleheader.

Eric Haase’s go-ahead, two-out, two-run single capped a Detroit rally in the eighth inning that began with Starling Marte not catching a fly ball from Matt Vierling, who was credited with a single, and Ottavino hitting Javier Baez with a pitch after getting ahead 0-and-2.

Haase finished the opener with five RBIs. He also had a three-run homer off Joey Lucchesi in the first inning.

That was a rare faltering from a late-inning Mets relief group that has performed well in the absence of closer Edwin Diaz, who is expected to miss the season after having knee surgery in March. Neither Ottavino, who entered with a 2.70 ERA, nor David Robertson, who has served as the primary closer, had blown a lead over the first month-plus of the season.

Manager Buck Showalter lifted Lucchesi after four innings and 46 pitches, saying afterward he might want to bring Lucchesi back Sunday on short rest against the Rockies. Lucchesi allowed four runs, all of the damage coming on a pair of long balls — Haase’s, plus a solo shot from Baez in the third.

Jimmy Yacabonis followed with three perfect innings, serving as a one-man bridge to the late innings.

The Mets collected nine hits and five runs off lefty Joey Wentz, who lasted six innings. Tommy Pham, Mark Canha and Francisco Lindor homered. Lindor's two-run home run in the fifth put the Mets ahead 5-4.