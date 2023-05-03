Mets remove Joey Lucchesi early to save him for Sunday against the Rockies

DETROIT — OK, so maybe the Mets’ rotation isn’t whole quite yet.

A convergence of suboptimal circumstances — including injuries, rules regarding the promotions of minor-leaguers and recent weather — means they need somebody, anybody, to pitch Sunday against the Rockies.

They turned lefthander Joey Lucchesi into an option by yanking him early in his start Wednesday against the Tigers. After the Mets took a lead in an eventual 6-5 loss in the first game of the doubleheader, manager Buck Showalter went to his bullpen, Lucchesi having thrown just 46 pitches across four innings.

Lucchesi said he didn’t know about that possible scenario until Showalter told him about it after his outing. But he is ready and willing to pitch on short rest for the first time in his career.

“He’s the jefe,” Lucchesi said. “That’s what he said, so I’m rolling with it. I think I’m going to aim for Sunday . . . I’m good. I don’t feel that tired at all. I’ll be good, ready to go.”

Showalter said he limited Lucchesi for “a lot of reasons, some I can’t get into.” But using Lucchesi again during the weekend was one.

“Just one of the options that we can think about now,” he added.

The Mets don’t appear to have many other options. Carlos Carrasco (bone spur in his right elbow) won’t return to the active roster until next week at the earliest. Neither David Peterson nor Jose Butto would be eligible to return from Triple-A Syracuse that soon unless another player went on the injured list; the scenario has played out already a couple of times this season. As a result of the Mets’ rainout Tuesday and doubleheader Wednesday, no other starter will be rested enough.

Lucchesi, who allowed the Tigers four runs and five hits, lamented one of those hits: Eric Haase’s three-run homer in the first inning.

“I didn’t pitch all that great,” said Lucchesi, who has a 3.86 ERA through three starts. “If you take away the Haase home run, the three-run home run, it would’ve been a different outing and I could’ve gone longer maybe . . . I felt good. I didn’t feel tired. That one bad pitch to Haase is what changed my whole outing.”

Other pitching plans

The Mets have been encouraged by recent results from Carrasco, who is scheduled to make a rehab appearance Friday or Saturday. The location of that outing is to be decided based on weather on the Mets’ minor-league affiliates.

Carrasco struggled, posting an 8.56 ERA in three starts, before going on the injured list. Showalter said team officials already have seen signs that he will be better upon his return.

“It’s just recovering, feeling good after he throws and not being tentative with it,” Showalter said. “Usually you can tell by their face, especially a guy like him. He’s not struggling — I wouldn’t say struggling, but he’s not fighting to get back to 100% by that fifth day. Or close to 100%.”

Extra bases

Outfielder Tim Locastro (back spasms) is “close” and “not far away” from returning, according to Showalter. Locastro, primarily a pinch runner with the Mets, started a rehab assignment with Low-A St. Lucie during the weekend. “Because of what his skills are, you want to make sure he can run 100%,” Showalter said . . . Former Mets catcher Robinson Chirinos announced his retirement after 11 seasons. In addition to playing for them in 2020, his other Mets-adjacent connection: He caught all of Justin Verlander’s starts with the Astros during his Cy Young season in 2019 . . . Showalter on the Mets’ recent wacky weather and two doubleheaders in three days: “I figure something good is coming our way that will be advantageous.”