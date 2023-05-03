Mets rained out again, split doubleheader with Tigers set for Wednesday in Detroit

DETROIT — For a third time in four days, the Mets got rained out Tuesday.

Their series opener against the Tigers was postponed till Wednesday, when the teams will play a split-admission doubleheader. The games will start at 1:40 p.m. and 6:40 p.m.

Lefthander Joey Lucchesi, who had been scheduled to pitch Tuesday, will start the first game. Righthander Max Scherzer, returning from a 10-game foreign-substance suspension, will pitch the second.

Righthander Michael Lorenzen and lefthander Joey Wentz will go for Detroit in some order.

This will be the Mets’ second doubleheader in three days. They split their twin bill against Atlanta on Monday.