Mets send Mark Canha to Brewers as sell-off continues

The Mets’ teardown continued on Monday as the team agreed to trade outfielder Mark Canha and cash to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for pitching prospect Justin Jarvis, the clubs announced Monday.

With Tuesday’s 6 p.m. trade deadline approaching, the Mets are continuing to engage with clubs about many of their veterans, including future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander.

The Mets have already traded David Robertson to the Marlins for two prospects and Max Scherzer to Texas for one prospect.

Jarvis, 23, was ranked as Milwaukee’s 30th-best prospect. In 14 starts at Double-A this season, he is 6-4 with a 3.33 ERA, but he has not pitched as well in three starts for Triple-A Nashville (0-2, 10.80 ERA).

Canha, 34, signed a two-year, $26.5 million deal with the Mets before the 2022 season. His contract has a team option for next season worth $11.5 million or a $2 million buyout. The Mets are paying most of what is left of Canha's $11.5 million salary for the rest of this season and the Brewers will make the decision on the option, a source confirmed.

In 2022, Canha hit .266 with 13 home runs and a .770 OPS in 140 games. In 2023, he has hit .245 with six home runs and a .725 OPS in 89 games as his playing time was given to Tommy Pham (who might also be traded before the deadline).