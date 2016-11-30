Mets trade Logan Verrett to Orioles for cash

The Mets have parted ways with righthanded pitcher Logan Verrett.

The 26-year-old was traded to the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday for cash, according to a team press release. The Mets will receive $50,000 for Verrett, according to a report by Jon Heyman.

Verrett first came to the Mets as a third-round pick in the 2011 MLB Draft, but was selected by the Orioles in the Rule 5 draft after the 2014 season. When the Orioles waived Verrett in spring training 2015, he was claimed by the Texas Rangers. He made his major league debut for Texas but was designated for assignment and returned to the Mets after just four relief appearances for the Rangers.

The Baylor University product is 4-10 with a 4.65 ERA in 53 major league appearances. In 2016, he was 3-8 with a 5.20 ERA in 35 games, including 12 starts.