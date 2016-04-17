Mets’ Travis d’Arnaud injures elbow that was hit by pitch

CLEVELAND — Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud moved gingerly after Saturday’s 7-5 loss to the Indians, a white bandage wrapped tightly around his bruised left elbow.

“Fortunately the X-rays were negative so we’re good,” d’Arnaud said, after he was plunked with a pitch, which eventually forced him to leave the game.

But the Mets can only wait and see with d’Arnaud, the oft-injured backstop who is unlikely to play in Sunday’s series finale.

“It’s going to be probably pretty sore the next couple of days,” Mets manager Terry Collins said.

D’Arnaud was hit in the seventh inning and initially remained in the game. But in the bottom of the frame, backup Kevin Plawecki took over behind the plate.

At first base, d’Arnaud said he was able to move his arm, giving him reassurance that the injury wasn’t serious. Nevertheless, lingering swelling and stiffness kept him from staying in the game.

Said Collins: “We’ll keep an eye on it.”

Day off

David Wright will be given the day off in Sunday’s series finale, partly from his desire to play in the remaining games of the road trip.

He has historically had success in Philadelphia and Atlanta.

Wright snuffed out a rally in the sixth when he narrowly missed homering over the 19-foot fence in leftfield. He appeared to be watching the flight of the ball instead of running full speed. Upon realizing that it did not clear the barrier, Wright made a futile attempt at taking second base.

Wright was thrown out, the third time in the series that the Mets made an out on the bases.

Extra bases

Yoenis Cespedes is playing with a large bruise on his leg, the result of his dive into the stands. But it hasn’t hurt him at the plate. Starting at designated hitter for the second straight game, Cespedes hit his second homer in as many days. Neil Walker also homered for the second consecutive game . . . Reliever Jim Henderson tossed a scoreless inning in his first appearance since Wednesday.