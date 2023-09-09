Kodai Senga's wildness returns in Mets' loss to Twins 

MINNEAPOLIS — The weak spot in Kodai Senga’s otherwise sparkling rookie season resurfaced Friday night in the Mets’ 5-2 loss to the Twins.

In an overall fine start, two runs in six innings, Senga was wild and inefficient, especially early, walking four batters — his most in a game in nearly three months.

Free passes have been a problem for Senga, whose 11% walk rate is third-highest among qualified pitchers.

But he had been better lately.

After walking at least four batters in seven of his first 12 starts, he didn’t do so in any of his next 13 outings.

Then came Friday night.

Senga still managed to pitch through the middle innings, allowing runs on a Royce Lewis double in the first and a Carlos Correa homer in the fourth. After needing 48 pitches to get through the first two innings, he threw just 53 over the next four.

Senga has a 3.07 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 149 1⁄3 innings this season.

The Mets scored two runs in five innings off lefthander Dallas Keuchel. Both came on a double by Francisco Lindor in the fourth.

Sean Reid-Foley and Grant Hartwig combined to allow three runs in a three-run, 41-pitch bottom of the seventh.