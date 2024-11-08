Taylor had two surgeries but should be ready for spring training, Mets say

SportsBaseballNew York Mets

Mets reveal that Tyrone Taylor had two surgeries, should be ready for spring training

Mets' Tyrone Taylor hits an RBI-double against the Los Angeles...

Mets' Tyrone Taylor hits an RBI-double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning in Game 2 of the NLCS, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

By Tim Healeytimothy.healey@newsday.com@timbhealey

Mets outfielder Tyrone Taylor recently had two surgeries, the team announced on Friday, with a return-to-play time line of two months, suggesting he should be fine for the start of spring training.

Taylor had an umbilical hernia repair on Oct. 30 in Arizona and had a loose body removal from his right elbow on Thursday in New York. Loose bodies are tiny pieces of bone or cartilage that break off and float in the joint, often causing pain and limited mobility.

Both injuries were new information at the time of the Mets’ announcement.

Taylor, who will turn 31 in January, served as a backup outfielder for most of his first season with the Mets, providing above-average defense at all three spots in addition to about league-average offense (including a .248 average and .701 OPS). He took over the centerfield job from an underperforming Harrison Bader in the postseason.

At the start of what should be a busy offseason for the Mets, Taylor is atop the centerfield depth chart. President of baseball operations David Stearns indicated this week that he would be comfortable with Taylor as the first option at that important position but said the Mets will explore the free-agent and trade markets for an upgrade or complementary piece.  — Tim Healy

Tim Healey

Tim Healey is the Mets beat writer for Newsday. Born on Long Island and raised in Connecticut, Tim has previously worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Boston Globe and MLB.com. He is also the author of “Hometown Hardball,” a book about minor league baseball in the northeast.

More Mets headlines

Taylor had two surgeries but should be ready for spring training, Mets say
Three Mets takeaways from the GM meetings3m read
Lennon: With Boras, Yankees and Mets, name of game is money3m read
Mets' Stearns went to Japan to watch 'unique talent' Sasaki3m read
Cashman aware of deep-pocketed Cohen in Soto sweepstakes3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME