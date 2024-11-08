Taylor had two surgeries but should be ready for spring training, Mets say

Mets outfielder Tyrone Taylor recently had two surgeries, the team announced on Friday, with a return-to-play time line of two months, suggesting he should be fine for the start of spring training.

Taylor had an umbilical hernia repair on Oct. 30 in Arizona and had a loose body removal from his right elbow on Thursday in New York. Loose bodies are tiny pieces of bone or cartilage that break off and float in the joint, often causing pain and limited mobility.

Both injuries were new information at the time of the Mets’ announcement.

Taylor, who will turn 31 in January, served as a backup outfielder for most of his first season with the Mets, providing above-average defense at all three spots in addition to about league-average offense (including a .248 average and .701 OPS). He took over the centerfield job from an underperforming Harrison Bader in the postseason.

At the start of what should be a busy offseason for the Mets, Taylor is atop the centerfield depth chart. President of baseball operations David Stearns indicated this week that he would be comfortable with Taylor as the first option at that important position but said the Mets will explore the free-agent and trade markets for an upgrade or complementary piece. — Tim Healy