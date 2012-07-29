Mets want Josh Thole to catch Matt Harvey next

PHOENIX -- Matt Harvey's second big-league start will come Tuesday night vs. Tim Lincecum in San Francisco.

But perhaps more intriguing than who is on the mound for the Giants is who will be behind the plate for the Mets. Manager Terry Collins said Josh Thole probably will catch Harvey for the first time even though the rookie had a stellar debut throwing to Rob Johnson on Thursday.

Johnson was Harvey's catcher at Triple-A Buffalo and was called up the night before Harvey's debut to give the 23-year-old a sense of familiarity. Harvey struck out 11 in 51/3 scoreless innings.

But Collins said he doesn't want to get into a personal catcher thing. He reaffirmed Thole's status as the No. 1 catcher despite the public spats Thole has had recently with pitchers Pedro Beato and Tim Byrdak.

As for catching Harvey, Thole said, "I've seen enough of him. Talking with Rob -- Rob's had the most history with him here -- just kind of get a feel for how he pitches. I watched him the other night and have a pretty good feel of what he likes to do."

Young vs. Young

Arizona outfielder Chris Young did not start against Mets righty Chris Young. Young is 0-for-16 with eight strikeouts against Young the pitcher.

Setback for Francisco

Closer Frank Francisco was supposed to pitch for a second straight night for Double-A Binghamton, but he was scratched with left side soreness, according to local media reports. Francisco has been on the DL since June 23 with an oblique strain on his left side.