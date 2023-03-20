Mets' Escobar and Narvaez: WBC worth risk

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — They received minimal playing time, their country got eliminated relatively early, and they watched from afar as one of their popular Mets teammates, Edwin Diaz, suffered a likely season-ending knee injury. But Venezuelans Eduardo Escobar and Omar Narvaez had a great time at the World Baseball Classic anyway.

When that pair — along with Francisco Lindor, who played for Puerto Rico — rejoined the Mets on Monday for an exhibition against the Nationals, they had nothing but positive things to say about the international tournament.

“Whew, different energy. Crazy everything,” Escobar said. “It’s one of the most special experiences I’ve had in my career. It’s different everything over there. It’s a different vibe, the energy, you play for your country, people from your country support you . . . All game, no matter what the score, people crying for you. Whew. It’s unbelievable.”

Narvaez added: “It was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had. Even playing in the postseason in 2021 — this was more intense. You’re playing against the best of the best of every country, so it’s not a joke.”

Injuries to Diaz and the Astros’ Jose Altuve, who broke his right thumb when he got hit by a pitch while playing for Venezuela, led to a natural question: Is it worth the risk of playing playoff-intensity games in March?

Escobar and Narvaez joined what has become a chorus of WBC players who have answered with a resounding, enthusiastic yes. Injuries happen, they say. Altuve’s was a standard, if extremely unfortunate, baseball mishap. Diaz’s — suffered during a mild celebration following Puerto Rico’s elimination-game win over the Dominican Republic — was just bizarre. He had surgery to repair the torn patellar tendon in his right knee within 24 hours.

“Injuries you can never control,” Escobar said. “It can happen here at spring training, it can happen during the season, at your house, whatever. Celebrating, jumping right there? It’s so weird.”

The next WBC is slated for 2026.

“Every time I have a chance to represent my country, I’m going to do it,” Escobar said.

Narvaez echoed: “If I can do it again, I’ll do it again.”

Manager Buck Showalter said he is glad “in more ways than one” to have this trio back with the Mets. In addition to them being back under the care of their employer, Narvaez and Escobar also will be able to play regularly again, which they did not with their national teams. After hurrying up early in camp to get ready for the WBC, now they are back and need to catch up.

Venezuela went undefeated in four group stage games but lost to the United States in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Escobar, stuck behind Eugenio Suarez on the third-base depth chart, went 1-for-10 in three games. Narvaez, the backup to Salvador Perez at catcher, went 1-for-4 in two games.

Both said they will have no problem getting enough playing time over the next week or so to be adequately prepared for Opening Day.

“Omar needs to catch. We’ll try not to overload him, but he’s had a lot of inactivity,” Showalter said. “Esky hasn’t been getting consistent at-bats that he needs, but we got time to catch that up.”

The Mets still are without Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil and Adam Ottavino, who are with the United States playing in the championship game Tuesday night.

Alonso will meet the Mets for their two-game Gulf Coast swing against Atlanta and Tampa Bay on Thursday and Friday, respectively, Showalter said. Those will be pseudo-home games for the Tampa native. McNeil will return to Port St. Lucie to rack up at-bats in minor-league games.