Mets will be careful with Matt Harvey's innings

As the Mets approach their season's midway point, Matt Harvey's workload is on their mind. The righthander is on pace to shatter the 200-inning plateau this season, which manager Terry Collins said the team plans to address at some point.

Harvey, 24, is coming off a 2012 season in which he threw a combined 169 1/3 innings for the Mets and in Triple-A. It's become commonplace in the last decade for major-league organizations to limit their young starting pitchers to a jump of 30 to 35 innings each year.

That type of increase would bring Harvey to about 200 innings this season. He's already logged 117, putting him on pace to potentially throw as many as 240 if no restrictions are placed on him -- but that's not going to happen.

"Always remember something," Collins said. "We are not going to hinder this kid's health by killing him now when the future is so bright . . . We are not going to jeopardize what's down the road for right now. We're not going to do it."

Collins hopes he can limit Harvey's workload in such a way that he completes the entire season as opposed to being shut down with a few weeks of games still to play.

"I think it's very important for young pitchers, for any young player, to know what it takes to play the six months at this level and what you have to do to maintain your health, your energy level," he said.