Mets beat Reds in 13th inning of Saturday's suspended game

Mets-Reds Part II lasted longer than Part I of their six-inning suspended game on Saturday.

At the end of seven innings of futility at the plate from both teams Sunday, the Mets loaded the bases with none out in the bottom of the 13th, and when Reds first baseman Joey Votto botched a high hopper off the bat of Lucas Duda, Dilson Herrera scored the winning run in a 2-1 win at Citi Field.

Duda was credited with an RBI on a fielder's choice (although Votto never made a throw), but it easily could have been scored the second error of the inning by the Reds.

Each team used five relief pitchers in the seven innings played Sunday.

The result pushed the scheduled 1:10 p.m. start for the major-league pitching debut of Stony Brook native Steven Matz back to 4:38 p.m.

Saturday's game was suspended in the top of the seventh inning because of unplayable conditions caused by rain. The score was tied at 1.

A solo home run by Curtis Granderson gave starter Matt Harvey an early lead, but Granderson dropped a fly ball after a long run in the top of the fifth, and Tucker Barnhart was credited with a double. After being sacrificed to third, Barnhart scored the tying run on a double by Brandon Phillips.

The Mets had a chance to get the win for Harvey when they loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the sixth with the rain pouring down. But Granderson flied out to deep left, and after a delay of 53 minutes, the game was suspended.

Manager Terry Collins called on reliever Carlos Torres to pick up where Harvey left off when the game resumed under overcast skies Sunday.

"There's quite a bit of excitement to see Steve today," said Collins, alluding to Matz's debut. "I think the guys are fired up to get the second game started for sure.

"But you've got to go out like you do every day and don't get caught up in anything but what the immediate issue is, and that's to finish the first game and win it. Then get the second game going."

Collins used three relievers in the top of the seventh before Hansel Robles got the third out when Todd Frazier popped up with the bases loaded. In the bottom of the inning, Reds leftfielder Skip Schumaker robbed Ruben Tejada of a likely triple with a brilliant diving catch. The next batter up, Duda, lined a shot off the leftfield wall but stumbled on the way to second and was thrown out by Schumaker.

That was the closest thing to a threat by the Mets until Granderson and Tejada drew one-out walks in the ninth. The runners advanced to third and second on a groundout by Duda, but Michael Cuddyer popped weakly to second to send the game to extra innings.

Mets closer Jeurys Familia pitched the ninth and 10th, getting out of a two-out situation with runners on second and third in the 10th when third baseman Tejada snagged a liner by Schumaker. The Mets had a chance to end it in the 11th with two on and one out, but Reds reliever Carlos Contreras fanned Duda and Cuddyer.