Mets won't renew executive's contract

Adam Wogan, a Mets executive since 2006, will not have his contract renewed when it expires at the end of the year. Wogan had worked mostly as the director of minor league operations under former general manager Omar Minaya. However, Wogan's duties changed when general manager Sandy Alderson infused the front office with his own personnel.After working mostly on the minor league side, the Mets reassigned Wogan earlier this year to a role as director of major league operations.